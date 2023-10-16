The Prince George Hiring and Post-Secondary Education Expo returns to the Roll-A-Dome on Nov. 2 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Prince George Hiring and Post-Secondary Education Expo returns to the Roll-A-Dome on Nov. 2 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Mark your calendars for Nov. 2: Prince George Hiring Expo returns

Attendance is FREE and open to the public!

Are you a job seeker, student, or looking to enhance your career prospects? The Prince George Hiring and Post-Secondary Education Expo is an event you can’t afford to miss. This event offers a unique opportunity to connect directly with B.C. North’s top employers and post-secondary institutions.

The April event was a true success, and the Black Press events team is proud to announce another expo at the Prince George Roll-A-Dome on Nov. 2 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Attendees can expect to see live recruiters and hiring managers from a wide range of organizations, including IBEW Local 993, The Gisborne Group, Arrow Transportation, Carrier Sekani Family Services, Lakes District Maintenance, ICBC, BC RCMP 911 Police Dispatchers, BC Metis Federation, College of the New Caledonia, Terracon Geotechnique, and many more. Discover the endless career opportunities before you!

“Our hiring expo isn’t just any event; it’s the key to unlocking your future,” says Ranee Pal, Black Press Events Manager. “The Prince George Hiring and Post-Secondary Education Expo is your one-stop destination to explore your career options, get your questions answered on the spot, and make meaningful connections with the industry’s top professionals. This is truly an event you won’t want to miss!”

Most of all, attendance at the Prince George Hiring and Post-Secondary Education Expo is FREE and open to the public. Grab your free ticket HERE!

Location: Roll-A-Dome, at 2588 Rec Pl Dr, Prince George.

Date: Nov. 2, 2023

Time: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, visit events.blackpress.ca/pg-202 or email events@blackpress.ca.

Impress Branded ContentJobs and Careers

Most Read

Previous story
Cruise into the heart of Europe along its most iconic rivers

Just Posted

Jim and Sharon Potter live in Likely, B.C. and are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary in December. (Kim Kimberlin/Black Press Media)
CASUAL COUNTRY: Partners for life

Robin Dawes, chair of the Williams Lake Cross Country Ski Club board of directors, says a few words at the grand opening of the new Bull Mountain Cross Country Ski Trails on Oct. 15, 2023. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake Cross Country Ski Club cuts the ribbon on new facility

West Chilcotin Search and Rescue members brush up their flatwater rescue skills on Tatla Lake. (Chris Czajkowski photos)
PHOTOS: West Chilcotin Search and Rescue hone flatwater rescue and safety skills

Defensive driving plays a big part in avoiding animals on the road. (Photo via Langley Advance Times)
Keep yourself, animals safe from wildlife collisions on B.C. highways