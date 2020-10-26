Locals helping locals: Williams Lake real estate business celebrates 6 years!

Susan Colgate of Interior Properties Real Estate. (Photo submitted)

Susan Colgate of Interior Properties Real Estate. (Photo submitted)

This November, Interior Properties is celebrating six years serving Williams Lake. Owner Susan Colgate says it’s thanks to tremendous community support, dedicated agents and staff, and lots of hard work.

Colgate became a licensed real estate agent in 2007, earned her property management license in 2008, and has always treated the profession as a full-time job.

“I get up every day and go to work for my clients, this is my passion.”

After years working for other agencies, Colgate founded Interior Properties to customize the service she could offer the community. The local business brings together a wealth of resources including property managers, residential and commercial real estate agents, all rooted in Williams Lake. With so much experience in one office and amazing agents to work with, Colgate can help clients navigate all aspects of buying or selling real estate.

“I’m also a homeowner and business owner with deep ties to Williams Lake, so I have plenty of personal experience to share with residential and commercial clients.”

A fantastic community

Colgate moved to Williams Lake over 20 years ago, and says it’s been the perfect place to raise her four children.

“It’s a fantastic community to raise a family,” says Colgate, who appreciates the endless outdoor activities, team sports and bustling community events calendar. “The community is so great at looking out for one another.”

Whether it’s sponsoring minor hockey teams, supporting the Boys and Girls Club, pulling together to help a neighbour or supporting the local Rotary club, Colgate says Interior Properties does their part to help out.

“We try to be involved as we can,” she says.

Being an independent real estate agency means the REALTORS® at Interior Properties are free to donate to charities and sponsor local groups of their choice. It also gives them flexibility to adapt their services to the local market.

“We’re in Williams Lake, and this area is our sole focus. We’re not spread thin across the province, and we’re devoted to the local community.”

Interior Properties Real Estate provides commercial and residential real estate services, as well as property management, to Williams Lake and the surrounding communities. Browse available listings at susancolgate.com, get in touch by emailing colgatesusan@gmail.com or stop by in person at 2-25 South Fourth Ave. in Williams Lake.. Follow Susan on Facebook and Instagram for the latest property listings and great real estate tips!

Real estate

