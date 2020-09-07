Serving lake city residents for six years, Susan Colgate’s Interior Properties Real Estate is your go-to source for property management, commercial real estate and residential real estate.

In real estate, local matters!

Your full-service Williams Lake real estate solutions are here

In real estate, local matters – local experience, local knowledge and an appreciation of just what make this local place special.

It was with that in mind that Susan Colgate founded Interior Properties Real Estate.

Serving lake city residents for six years now, Colgate and Interior Propertiesare your go-to source for all your property management, commercial real estate and residential real estate needs.

Drawing on her extensive experience and passion for her community, Colgate founded the home-grown business in 2014. With the help of Carol Ann Taphorn as managing broker, Interior Properties Real Estate has grown to now having 1o licensees offering residential and commercial real estate services to Williams Lake, its surrounding areas and Bella Coola.

Recognizing that buying or selling a home can be one of the largest life decisions you’ll make and can seem overwhelming, their goal is to streamline the process, saving you time, money and stress.

You’ll even find an in-house mortgage broker!

“Our philosophy is to provide exceptional customer service, create lifelong relationships and provide the best real estate services possible,” says Colgate, pointing to the Interior Properties Real Estate’s founding principles: ethics, customer service and unmatched professionalism.

With more than 45 years of collective experience in the real estate business, and real estate agents who live, work and play in the community, Interior Properties Real Estate has every market covered.

“I’d like to take a moment to thank all my clients, past and present, who have helped build Interior Properties Real Estate as a Williams Lake business,” says Colgate, who has earned numerous MLS awards, based on Real Estate Board statistics, recognizing her commitment to outstanding service, ongoing education and career development.

To learn more about how Interior Properties Real Estate can help you realize your real estate dreams, call 250-267-1088 or visit online at www.susancolgate.com.

