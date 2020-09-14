Gourmet to Go, or Dine-In, indulge your culinary cravings here!

Grayland’s Wheelhouse Restaurant creates a memory-making dining experience

Given a basket of fresh, flavorful ingredients, a talented chef will transform them into something special, innovating as needed with the tools at hand.

That same creativity has inspired the team behind one of Grayland’s newest restaurants!

Purchasing the former restaurant last August, six months of renovations led to the grand opening of the Wheelhouse Restaurant Feb. 2. Fast-forward six weeks and the restaurant, with others in the state, was forced to either close completely or pivot to a take-out model.

The Wheelhouse team pivoted.

“When we opened, we opened with the locals in mind – we wanted to get to know our neighbors, and let them get to know us,” say owners Lloyd and Anna Fry.

Staying open for take-out during such a challenging time not only helped keep some of the Wheelhouse team working, it helped forge those local connections.

“We want to be that destination that creates lasting memories,” Anna says.

Creating “Gourmet to Go,” the Wheelhouse chefs, led by Anna’s younger brother and chef Ted Gunsch, shared their inspired menu handcrafted from the freshest local ingredients that the West Coast has to offer.

No matter what you’re craving, you’ll find more than a few dishes to satisfy, served by a wonderful, friendly and attentive wait staff!

“We let them be creative,” Anna says of the talented kitchen team, whose collective experience she estimates at close to 150 years – experience that diners are definitely appreciating, as their Google reviews attest.

Must-try Wheelhouse favorites

On June 15, the restaurant re-opened the dining room following the state’s safety protocols, but take-out remains a significant part of the picture.

If you’re visiting for the first time, here’s a look at some of the favorites you won’t want to miss:

Signature dishes are rooted in home cooking, infused with some of the West Coast’s finest flavors.

The star of the show is definitely the seafood fettuccini – sautéed scallops, tiger prawns and bay shrimp tossed with noodles in a rich and cream house-made Alfredo sauce. This is the indulgence you’ve been craving!

Sample classic American dinners, like meatloaf and chicken-fried chicken, or tuck into your half-pound burger of certified Angus beef, grilled to perfection and finished with an array of fresh toppings.

The Prime Rib Dip is hearty comfort food at its best, with succulent, thin-shaved prime rib topped with Swiss cheese and served on toasted sourdough.

Prefer something a little lighter? Choose from an array of fresh salads, from a classic Caesar to Crab Louie – fresh Dungeness crab served on a bed of romaine or mixed greens, with hard-boiled egg, pickled asparagus, cucumber and onion – or browse the eclectic seafood plates, including scallops, prawns and oysters … and hand-breaded fish and chips, of course!

You’ll also find a few “early bird” breakfast items on the menu, and the clam chowder? “We’ve been told it’s the best around,” Anna says.

Expect more innovations from the Wheelhouse team as the year unfolds. Check out their new website, graylandwheelhouse.com for the opportunity to order online for pick-up at 1800 State Route 105 in Grayland. For more details, call 360-268-7154!

Food & DiningRestaurantswashington

 

Previous story
In real estate, local matters!

Just Posted

Anger growing among B.C. salmon anglers shut out of public fishery

Fisheries minister stands by “very difficult” decisions to limit openings

Williams Lake First Nation to launch Indigenous guardian pilot program

Project chosen out of more than 100 proposals across Canada

New principal for Cariboo Adventist Academy

We say goodbye to a dear principal, and welcome to a new one

Editorial: Living with COVID-19

It is important to continue to follow safety guidelines

COVID-19 cases confirmed in Bella Coola; Nuxalk Nation on lockdown

The Nuxalk Nation EOC has confirmed two self-reported cases in the community

VIDEO: Trudeau, Tam defend Canadian response times to COVID-19 pandemic

Tam said the information about the virus was changing rapidly, but the work in Canada was constant

Google Doodle unveils illustration of Terry Fox on anniversary of first run

Doodle was created by Canadian artist Lynn Scurfield

QUIZ: Are you ready for the school year?

How much do you know about schools and education?

Frog tunnels installed near Tofino to keep amphibians safe while hopping under highway

Three new tunnels installed in Pacific Rim National Park Reserve

B.C. approves plastic bylaws in 5 communities, aims for provincial plan

The new provincial regulation will take between six to eight months to develop

UPDATE: Grizzly bear will not be relocated after hiker 36, bit in ‘defensive attack’ near Pemberton

No action will be taken against the bear, conservation officers say

Smoke from distant fires in U.S. pose ‘very high risk’ for air quality in B.C.

Environment Canada says children, the elderly and pregnant women should avoid spending too much time outdoors

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Sept. 13 to 19

International Talk Like a Pirate Day, Celiac Awareness Day, Roald Dahl Day all coming up this week

RCMP were not paid to attend B.C. Mayor’s gala, report says

But remarks in an email by the officer in charge may have created ‘confusion’

Most Read