Funding, peer-mentorship, training and distribution available to help Williams Lake artists raise their VOICES!

Are you an emerging Williams Lake creator with a unique story to tell? Submit your application to STORYHIVE Voices 2.0 for a chance to receive $10,000 in production funding, training, peer-mentorship and distribution on TELUS Optik TV. Beginner creators are encouraged to apply.

“We’re excited to launch another STORYHIVE Voices 2.0 program to continue empowering creators from all walks of life to share their local stories,” says Laura Duncan, Interior BC Territory Manager from STORYHIVE. “We want to support creators across B.C. and Alberta, including Williams Lake, on their storytelling journeys. If you have an idea to pitch, we encourage you to apply.”

Jordon setting up the camera to interview a Chinatown litter pickup volunteer. Photo by Man Ho.

What’s most important is your idea.

That’s what two recipients in the TELUS STORYHIVE Voices program want applicants who are interested in Voices 2.0 to know.

For Jordon Hon, the idea was A Portrait of Chinatown, a documentary series about the people and history of Edmonton’s Chinatown, and its resilience through the pandemic.

For Hon, having the support from STORYHIVE made it easier to secure interviews with community leaders, organisers, artists and business owners in Edmonton’s Chinatown, and he’s now working on the final edit of his six-part docu-series.

“This project was an excuse to learn about Chinatown, and how my role as an artist could support the community going forward. Spoiler alert: I’ve figured it out! I’ve gotten everything I ever wanted out of this project, and it hasn’t even been released yet.”

“STORYHIVE Voices is perfect for those just starting out. TELUS wants to hear from all sorts of voices, regardless of your experience,” Hon says. “Your final product can be a visual podcast, a docu-series. There’s a huge variety. They give you the funding, the support, the training and more. You just need the idea, they’ll help with the rest.”

Ovvian interviewing a community member for EX SITU. Credit: Ovvian Castrillo.

A remarkable variety of stories

Ovvian Castrillo-Hill’s idea was EX SITU: Thriving in our New Banyan, which showcases the thriving Filipino community in British Columbia’s Peace region, the many ways they’ve journeyed to the Peace and the contributions they’ve made to local communities.

EX SITU is a term in conservation that describes thriving outside of one’s natural habitat, and Castrillo-Hill has used it as inspiration in her art showcasing the Filipino community in northeastern BC.

“We’re sometimes pigeonholed into different roles, but my series will break that stereotype and also appreciate our journey. It’s one thing for us to know the town, but it’s also for the town to know us — what we bring to the table.”

Although Castrillo-Hill has taken filmmaking classes and has a strong grasp of how to tell a story visually, she still considers herself an emerging filmmaker.

“The peer-mentorship and training modules have been very helpful. I know I have a story that is worthy of being told and am thankful for the opportunities that STORYHIVE has allowed me.”

Castrillo-Hill says the most remarkable thing about STORYHIVE is the variety of stories. The first Voices program included a wide range of content and STORYHIVE is hoping to see even more creativity and unique content in Voices 2.0.

“Don’t think your idea might not be worth their attention. Voices allows for a wide variety of ideas and content styles, and I’m glad they’re giving opportunities to people from smaller communities,” she says.

Apply by July 28 at storyhive.com/voices

“The most important thing is to believe in your idea and the concept you’re trying to create. The STORYHIVE team is open, welcoming and receptive to different ideas and different levels of experience,” Hon says. “Remember, don’t feel you have to pretend to know — you don’t need to know everything right from the get-go, you’re going to get training and peer-mentorship as you go. There will be tons of trust and genuine support for you.”

To join the STORYHIVE community and apply for Voices 2.0, send in your application before 12:00am (midnight) Pacific Time on July 28 at storyhive.com/voices.

Get started at storyhive.com/voices.

ArtsArts and cultureAwardsfilm