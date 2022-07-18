Students in the Personal Support and Mental Health Worker program will train for employment with community social service agencies, and in support services for all ages and group home settings.

Embark on a new career: Personal Support + Mental Health Worker program launches in August

Program launches Aug. 22 for applicants in Prince George, Quesnel, Williams Lake and Smithers

Those looking to embark on a career as a Personal Support and Mental Health Worker Certificate Program have a new opportunity coming up this summer.

Discovery Community College is offering a new program beginning Monday, Aug. 22, open to applicants in Prince George, Quesnel, Williams Lake and Smithers.

This dual certificate program provides you with the skills and knowledge to become successfully employed in a variety of community settings as a Personal Support and Mental Health Worker. Students will train for employment in community social service agencies, support services for all ages and group home settings.

The Community Workforce Response Grant offers full tuition funding for eligible British Columbia residents who are either unemployed or have precarious employment.

The program duration is 24 weeks online and one week onsite, with a three-week practicum in community

Don’t delay: Limited seats are available and positions will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis. The application deadline is Friday, Aug. 12.

To learn more, call Now: 1-877-315-5241 and ask for Jazz and Geoffrey.

Funding is provided by the Government of Canada through the Canada-British Columbia Workforce Development Agreement.

