Content-novice finds career-changing content creating opportunity with STORYHIVE Voices

Jaylene Matthews assumed she’d have to live in a big city to make it as a journalist and storyteller, and she also assumed she’d have to work full time to build her career. But thanks to TELUS STORYHIVE, it turns out that neither was true.

Matthews grew up in Mission, B.C., but her spouse is from Terrace and she fell in love with the community once she moved north. She got a job as a reporter for a local TV station, but dreamed of doing more. Then she paused her career to raise her kids, and wasn’t sure how to get back to creating content.

“I was a little stuck. And then I found STORYHIVE — they’re investing into local small town stories! It’s perfect for me, since I have young kids, because I can make my own hours.”

Matthews is currently completing her fourth STORYHIVE project, Good in Terrace, a docu-series about the people and organizations that make a difference in the community. Her first documentary, Journey 4 Justice, profiles Gladys Radek, an advocate for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women. Matthews has also produced two hiking series with STORYHIVE, Terrace Trails and The Dusty Project.

Are you an aspiring content creator? Do you want to grow your audience and have access to over 1 Million new viewers? Level up your content on YouTube TikTok or Instagram with a $10,000 grant from STORYHIVE Voices. Applications for Voices 3.0 are now open and STORYHIVE is encouraging first time and emerging creatives from B.C. and Alberta to apply for a chance to produce episodic how-tos, visual podcasts, docuseries, lifestyle shows and more! STORYHIVE Voices will support you along the way.

Apply before midnight PT on May 2, 2023 with your idea and you could be one of 100 content creators to receive $10,000 in production funding, customized online training sessions, access to a community of content creators and distribution on TELUS Optik TV and online channels.

“Join us as we celebrate our third season of STORYHIVE Voices! We are so proud that we have been able to grow this program aimed at new and emerging content creators interested in user-generated content styles over the last two years,” says Audrey Kiss, STORYHIVE territory manager. “One goal with all STORYHIVE programs is to showcase that content creators don’t need to be from the big cities to create meaningful content. We’re looking forward to sharing the stories of communities across B.C. and Alberta and can’t wait to hear from the people of Williams Lake.”

If you’re thinking of applying but have some reservations, Matthews has three words for you: go for it.

“The application can be a bit of a process, but it helps you understand your idea if it isn’t fully formed,” she says. “You don’t need experience, you just need a strong idea.”

Once your application is approved, Matthews says STORYHIVE gives content creators as much guidance or freedom as they wish.

“You can outsource to pay an editor or hire a camera person, or you can do it yourself. I had a camera already, but used some of the funding from one project to buy lenses and a high-powered laptop for editing. STORYHIVE leaves it up to you, and links you with a community of other content creators in the program, plus a program manager. If you want help they’re there for you, otherwise they’ll let you have-at-it!”

Jaylene and Dusty on the trail during shooting for the STORYHIVE series, ‘The Dusty Project.’ Applications for Voices are now open.

Application intake opens on April 4, 2023. STORYHIVE Voices is funding up to 100 creators across B.C. and Alberta with $10,000 in production funding, customized online training sessions, access to a community of content creators and distribution on TELUS Optik TV and online channels.

STORYHIVE is celebrating their 10 year anniversary this year. Since 2013, TELUS STORYHIVE has been able to support a community of thousands of local content creators across British Columbia and Alberta, providing over $52 million in production funding and creating a safe space for storytellers to hone their skills and bring the projects they care about to life.

