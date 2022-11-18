CarbonKlean Peeps Review – Best Way for Spotless Lenses and Clean Glasses?

Any person using spectacles knows how the object is crucial for clear vision. Dust and dirt accumulate on eyeglasses over time and smudge the vision, and this causes eye strain and headaches. Bacteria, with other microbes, accumulate on the lenses of the spectacle, posing potential eye health issues. Most users are unaware they can get an infection from the eyeglass or contact lenses they wear. You may clean the glassware for the smears but never think of cleaning the build up bacteria on them. Oils from the nose, hands, and eyelashes gather on glassware frames and lenses and become breeding grounds for different species of bacteria, including pink eye, bacterial keratitis, blepharitis, and other variants.

Corrective lens

More people are exposed to digital devices such as smartphones, computer screens, and LED TVs that emit rays that might harm their eyesight. The anatomy of the human eye has many parts, and the retina is one of them responsible for crystal-clear vision. The retina is located at the back of your eye that captures the incoming light and transmits it into the brain. When scattered light enters the light, it gets compressed to fit on the retina, then focuses on the retina surface, and then the curve aligns with the curvature of the retina. There are many factors that cause blurred vision, but the prime reason is the inability of the eye to precisely focus the image on the retina. When corrective lenses are put before the eyes, they adjust the focal length to provide a better focus of images on the retina.

Conventional cleaning process

These accumulated bacteria can manifest inflammation, comea infection, and other issues. Many users clean eyeglasses in an incorrect manner that can even damage them. Using mild dish soap with warm water can clean the glass lenses and pads in an effective manner without damaging them. While washing, make sure all soaps are removed from the eyeglass. You can use the same process for cleaning eyeglass frames; after cleaning, dry them with a blower or with microfiber fabric. You can use a cotton towel to dry the frame and lenses. If there are strains in the frame, even after the wash, use a cotton ball dipped in isopropyl alcohol to clean the stubborn blotches.

A new approach

Most contemporary eyeglass frames come with plastic nose pads. You can wipe them with a soft cloth, and to disinfect, you can apply rubbing alcohol soaked in a cotton swab for thorough cleaning of a soft-bristled toothbrush along with mild soap and water. But this type of cleaning process damages the lenses over time; the detergents and soaps damage the anti-reflective coating and mark scratches on them. To resolve this cleaning issue, Carbon Klean a US company, introduced a revolutionary tool, Peeps, to clean glass eye lenses. The cleaning process is simple, and its efficacy is testified by seven million US customers. Moreover, 100,000 foremost optometrists have acknowledged the effectiveness of the product as it does not damage or scratch the lenses.

NASA endorsed technology

The product uses a more selective process of cleaning than conventional methods. It uses state-of-the-art carbon molecular technology to clean eyeglasses without scratches or damage to the lenses. The carbon microfiber pads incorporated in the product gently cleanse the lenses without scratches. The cleaning process is thorough and at a microscopic level eliminating dust, dirt, and microorganisms. The device comes in a compact case containing soft carbon microfiber pads and a retractable anti-scratch brush. This modern technology is said to be used by NASA in space stations, as external factors such as humidity; temperature do not affect the efficiency of cleaning. So no internal or external factors alter the efficacy of the product. The product is portable and compact, and you need no other instruments like spray or microfiber cloth to clean your glasses.

Weight and dimension

The weight of the tool is twelve oz., and its dimension is 1x2x5.25 inches making it extremely portable, and the finish comes in various shades of black, blue, electroplated gold, and rose gold. The cleaning process involves two steps; first, it cleans all dust, dirt, and abrasive particles with an anti-scratch brush. Secondly, the specially designed carbon microfiber pads enclose the lenses from both sides to clean all nooks and crevices. After completion of the cleaning process, you can see through the glass without any distortions. The device gets automatically charged using friction for future use.

Concave or convex

There are many types of glasses that are best to correct myopia or nearsightedness are high indexes with an anti-reflective coating. Photo chromatic glasses protect your eyes from harmful UV radiation; you do not need sunglasses outdoors as the glass turns grey or black as it comes in contact with sunlight. Eyeglasses for myopia are preceded with a minus sign; these concave lenses push the focus away behind so the image aligns with the retina precisely. On the other hand, convex lenses are used to treat hyperopia or farsightedness; the lens appears like a magnifying glass with a thicker glass at the center. The lens pushes the focal point away, and as the plus sign increases, the focal point becomes shorter; whether concave or

Eyeglass care

Eyeglasses help you to see more clearly, especially if you are suffering from myopia, hyperopia, or astigmatism, and reduce the intensity of vision-related migraine. Sometimes reading newspapers and books becomes difficult as vision becomes hazy with age or for other reasons. Reading glasses helps those persons to read the alphabet more distinctly. Sunglasses and eyeglasses shield your eyes from hazardous UV rays. Some people wear glasses to look trendy, but it also protects the eye from pollutants. Store the eyeglass in a protective case, or it easily gets scratched. Never place the spectacle with the lens facing down; place it horizontally on a safe plane surface.

The users of Peeps created by Carbon Klean have highly acclaimed the product through various reviews published on the official website. You can use the carbon microfiber pads over five hundred times as they get charged through static electricity generated by friction. So the product gives value for the money. As the cleaning process is not affected by climate conditions, you can use it anywhere from sea shore to snow-capped mountains. The product is portable, compact, and eco-friendly, as the components are made from carbon. They are biodegradable when disposed of.