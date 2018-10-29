Sarah Moore and her staff at Zone 4 Hair Design are adept at many different styles, from the traditional to trending cuts.

5 ways salon pros enhance your ‘me’ time

Popular Williams Lake hair stylist enters a new era on Second Avenue

Whether you’re someone who likes to keep in fashion with the latest trending hairstyles, or simply enjoy freshening up your look every so often, you want your stylist to be familiar with a range of services.

That’s a big reason why Sarah Moore and her staff at Zone 4 Hair Design make education a key element of their work at the downtown Williams Lake salon. While all six stylists are experienced in their craft, she says, they all feel it’s important to keep learning as a way to offer you more options.

“We’re always moving forward with our services, because there’s new styles and trends happening all the time,” Sarah says. “We’re always learning, because if you’re not, you’re standing still.”

Here’s some ways you can benefit from Zone 4’s approach:

1. Feel good trying something different: Are you looking to get creative with your shorter cut? How about restyling your long hair in time for the fall and winter party season? There’s lots of ways for women and men to try out what’s trendy, Sarah says.

2. No worries with hard-to-style hair: The Zone 4 staff are cranking up their game by learning new ways to approach the sometimes difficult job of styling curly hair. And a future workshop will show stylists new tips and techniques for those special precision cuts for men.

3. Refresh your style and outlook: With the changing of the season, why not deal with those roots or even go back to your previous colour to shake things up?

4. Relax and enjoy some personal time: As constantly learning artisans, Sarah and fellow stylists Tana, Katrina, Tracy, Corrie and the newest member of the team, Bailey, welcome longtime clients and newcomers to stop by to enjoy some “me time.” Says Sarah: “We like it to be really chill here; it gives people an opportunity to relax and get away from it all for a while.”

5. New owner, new time slots: Having taken over ownership of Zone 4 in July, Sarah is now in the salon full-time. If you’ve previously found it tricky to land an appointment with her in past, the extra hours are making for more openings. You can find some examples of her work on Instagram.

*****

If you’re looking maintain that golden glow through the colder months, Zone 4 offers tanning packages. As well, with the holidays not far off, gift cards are available for use on any products or services at the salon.

To make things easy, you can book your appointments online through the website or connect through the Zone 4 Hair Design Facebook page.

Comments are closed

Just Posted

Haunted houses, parties and jack o’lanterns oh my!

Lots to do in the Cariboo for everyone on Halloween

Bantam Female Timberwolves go unbeaten to win gold at home tourney

Williams Lake defeats Penticton 3-1 to win gold

COLUMNS: The magic and utility of Trembling Aspen trees

Anyone who has been in an aspen forest can relate to the name ‘Trembling Aspen’

Web poll: Do you think too much emphasis is placed on candy at Halloween?

Take our online poll

Bantam female T-wolves going for gold this afternoon

The Williams Lake Bantam Female Timberwolves play Penticton at 1:15 p.m. for gold at the rec complex

REPLAY: B.C’s best video this week

98-year-old Constance Isherwood has served her community as a lawyer for more than 67 years

BC Conservatives begin leadership race

Interim leader Scott Anderson of Vernon has said he’ll not seek elected leadership of party

Two puppies saved after being trapped on a B.C. cliff for days

Mission Search and Rescue located and rescued two St. Bernard puppies in Hatzic area

B.C.’s Atomic Cartoons sketches success with “Princesses Wear Pants”

“Sometimes you’ve got to put your pants on and get things done”

Canada Post workers go on strike in 5 B.C. cities

Job action hits Surrey, Squamish, Maple Ridge, New Westminster and Chilliwack

Indonesia says survivors unlikely from Lion Air plane crash

A lion Air plane crashed into the sea likely killing all 189 people on board

Under fire for inciting violence, Trump refocuses attacks on U.S. media

President Trump calls journalists the true enemy of the people

Earthquake registered off B.C. coast one week after multiple tremors

The 4.0 earthquake was recorded off the coast of Tofino at a depth of 10 km

Lion Air plane crashes into sea, 189 on board

Disaster agency says passenger jet crashed shortly after takeoff from Jakarta

Most Read