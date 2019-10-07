The Black Press Extreme Education & Career Fair showcases a full array of career and education opportunities from Thursday, Oct. 10 at the Hart Community Centre in Prince George.

5 reasons your career search just got easier

Black Press Education and Career Fair comes to the BC North

If you’re in the market for a job change, or are charting your education path with an eye to a future career, you’re in luck: Black Press brings you a career fair to The Hart Community Centre, in Prince George, 4900 W Austin Rd., Oct. 10 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Black Press Extreme Education & Career Fair will showcase a full array of career and education opportunities.

“The number and diversity of participating organizations speaks to the necessity of Career Fairs in today’s job market space and Black Press is happy to host an event that matches job seekers with employers,” says Sheri Jackson, Black Press News Media Group’s events manager.

“We really bring together so much opportunity under one roof – when it comes time to seek employment or education, people can see so many options in one place,” Jackson says. “We also have a wide range of employers ready to hire, and they find it a valuable opportunity to meet potential employees who would be a great fit for their workplace.”

1. So much to explore: One of twelve Black Press career fairs hosted around the province, from Vancouver Island to the Kootenays, discover many booths filled with representatives from post-secondary institutions such as University of Northern BC, Valemont College and STEP just to name a few. Also many businesses big and small with the likes of BC Corrections, ICBC, CN Rail, and Brink Group of Companies plus many more.

2. So much to learn: A career fair is an educational experience all on its own. On the spot interviews, and filling out applications all while honing your people skills with speaking directly to employers looking to hire.

3. Building connections: In a province with an already low unemployment rate, B.C.’s Labour Market Outlook anticipates more than 903,000 job openings over the next decade, three-quarters of which will require some post-secondary education or training. With education and employers together under one roof, prospective job-seekers will find the resources they need to make their career dreams a reality.

4. Employer resources: With those kind of numbers, the Black Press career fairs are just as vital for employers – a place they can focus on the potential job seekers, see how many people are searching for employment in their field, and conduct on-the-spot interviews.

5. It’s free! The education and career fair is free and open to the public, with ample parking onsite.

Learn more about the Black Press Extreme Education and Career fair at Facebook event page, email localwork@blackpress.ca or call 1-855-678-7833.

 

At Thursday’s Black Press Extreme Education & Career Fair, discover more than 70 booths filled with representatives from post-secondary institutions and businesses looking to hire.

Comments are closed

Just Posted

Williams Lake Men’s Futsal League set to get underway; four teams to vie for title

The league will feature four teams with each team playing once per week

PHOTOS: WLMHA peewee rep teams get first taste of competition at icebreaker

Three Williams Lake teams were in action

FOREST INK: Forest sector opportunities with Indigenous nations

First, a reminder of the Oct. 11 deadline for public input into the online engagement process

Hathaways looking to raise $20,000 for Lombok Children’s Home

Terry and Jim have been working as aid workers in Indonesia for the last several years

Williams Lake drops Saturday night tilt in Prince Rupert

Stampeders start well against Rampage, but run out of steam to lose their second game in a row

Hong Kong protesters rebuild Lennon Wall, clash with China supporters in Richmond

A flash mob against the ban on face masks in Hong Kong is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday at Waterfront Station

Climate activists plan to close Vancouver bridge as part of Canada-wide protest

In Vancouver, protesters are concerned about rising sea levels, wildfire smoke and tar sands

B.C. education minister defends NDP actions as teachers remain without contract

Rob Fleming made the comment in Sidney after opening a play ground

Trudeau attacks Conservatives for not releasing platform as leaders prepare for debate

Monday’s debate is the last time any of them will debate each other in English

Abortion goodie bags handed out at Chilliwack harvest festival

Organizers of the Rosedale Harvest Festival acknowledge the toy fetuses may have caused ‘unease’

Spending, ICBC, vaping on agenda as B.C. legislature resumes

Real estate market ‘in a tailspin,’ Andrew Wilkinson says

Four out of five small Canadian businesses broadcast music illegally: survey

Some were surprised by the level of non-compliance found in the survey

B.C. VIEWS: Massey crossing a bridge too far for NDP

Premier John Horgan focused on high-speed train to Seattle

Leaders descend on national capital in anticipation of Monday’s televised debate

This will be first time all six Canadian party leaders have squared off in person on the same debate stage

Most Read