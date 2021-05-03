40+ years of Taekwondo training? You want him as your teacher!

At Prime Elite Academy Master Ku brings over 40 years of experience to you!

Both a rewarding sport and dynamic art, Taekwondo combines spiritual and physical training to build strength and stamina, while teaching respect, patience and perseverance.

This rings especially true if you find yourself at Prime Elite Academy!

As with any art form, a skilled teacher to guide you through the motions is paramount. Boasting more than 40 years of Taekwondo training, management and events operation, Master Ku of Prime Elite Academy in Williams Lake puts you in good hands. In fact, he’s received the Letter of Commendation by the Kukkiwon, the World Taekwondo Headquarters and is a 5th Dan black belt holder!

Redver Ku and his family arrived in Canada in 2018, setting up residence in Vancouver. Shortly after they relocated to Williams Lake in September of 2020, as the small close-knit community appealed to them. Almost a year later, on March 1, 2021 he opened his academy, eager to bring his knowledge and experience to the people of the community.

The founder of Elite Tae Kwon Do Club in China, Master Ku previously launched the first Taekwondo training school in Guangdong Province.

As one of the Taekwondo pioneers to promote and develop the sport in China, he has nurtured many highly qualified trainers who have since become the backbone of contemporary Taekwondo establishments in China.

He also joined Master YU Kwok-sum in Mainland China as a coach in the early 1990s, establishing the first professional Taekwondo training camp Guangzhou to provide candidates for the National Team. In 1994 Master Ku established the Elite Taekwondo Club in Guangdong Province, with a membership of more than 5,000, including key members who advanced to become prominent leaders in China.

While becoming a leader in Taekwondo might not be among your unique goals, Master Ku will guide you in your practice of the sport, whether you’re a beginner or more advanced athlete.

Here in the Cariboo, Prime Elite Academy hosts Junior Classes for those aged 5 to 11 and Intermediate Classes for those 12 and up, with adults welcome, so there’s truly something for everyone.

If you’re ready explore Taekwondo, Master Ku and Prime Elite Academy have the knowledge and expertise to guide you in your training. Visit them online to learn more.

