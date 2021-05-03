At Prime Elite Academy Master Ku brings over 40 years of experience to you!

At Prime Elite Academy Master Ku brings over 40 years of experience to you!

40+ years of Taekwondo training? You want him as your teacher!

5th Dan black belt brings new academy to Williams Lake

Both a rewarding sport and dynamic art, Taekwondo combines spiritual and physical training to build strength and stamina, while teaching respect, patience and perseverance.

This rings especially true if you find yourself at Prime Elite Academy!

As with any art form, a skilled teacher to guide you through the motions is paramount. Boasting more than 40 years of Taekwondo training, management and events operation, Master Ku of Prime Elite Academy in Williams Lake puts you in good hands. In fact, he’s received the Letter of Commendation by the Kukkiwon, the World Taekwondo Headquarters and is a 5th Dan black belt holder!

Redver Ku and his family arrived in Canada in 2018, setting up residence in Vancouver. Shortly after they relocated to Williams Lake in September of 2020, as the small close-knit community appealed to them. Almost a year later, on March 1, 2021 he opened his academy, eager to bring his knowledge and experience to the people of the community.

The founder of Elite Tae Kwon Do Club in China, Master Ku previously launched the first Taekwondo training school in Guangdong Province.

As one of the Taekwondo pioneers to promote and develop the sport in China, he has nurtured many highly qualified trainers who have since become the backbone of contemporary Taekwondo establishments in China.

He also joined Master YU Kwok-sum in Mainland China as a coach in the early 1990s, establishing the first professional Taekwondo training camp Guangzhou to provide candidates for the National Team. In 1994 Master Ku established the Elite Taekwondo Club in Guangdong Province, with a membership of more than 5,000, including key members who advanced to become prominent leaders in China.

While becoming a leader in Taekwondo might not be among your unique goals, Master Ku will guide you in your practice of the sport, whether you’re a beginner or more advanced athlete.

Here in the Cariboo, Prime Elite Academy hosts Junior Classes for those aged 5 to 11 and Intermediate Classes for those 12 and up, with adults welcome, so there’s truly something for everyone.

If you’re ready explore Taekwondo, Master Ku and Prime Elite Academy have the knowledge and expertise to guide you in your training. Visit them online to learn more.

As they’re gearing up for a giveaway, make sure to head to PE Centre’s Facebook for a chance to win 10 Private Lessons with Master Ku – valued at over $200!

Just Posted

Dog Creek Road just past the Alkali Lake Ranch has a washout. (Jonah Toporchak photo)
Lane of Dog Creek Road washed out due to spring freshet

Spring freshet has impacted many roads in the region

The Station House Gallery is putting out a public call for entries to its summer show which will have a Williams Lake Stampede theme. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Station House Gallery ropes Stampede theme for summer exhibit

The community is invited to submit for the show

Jenny Howell is the water wise instructor and the executive director of the Cariboo Chilcotin Conservation Society. (Photo submitted)
DOWN TO EARTH: Frogs and billionaires

Jenny HOWELL Special to the Tribune The boiling frog analogy is often… Continue reading

Lorne Doerkson is the Liberal MLA for the Cariboo-Chilcotin. (Black Press Media file photos)
MLA’s CORNER: Provincial budget falls short for rural B.C.

People in Cariboo-Chilcotin are still waiting for their COVID-19 Recovery Benefit

As a former reporter and editor at the Tribune, Diana French carries on sharing her ideas through her weekly column. (Photo submitted)
FRENCH CONNECTION: Thanks for all the birthday love

And no, I don’t feel 90

FILE - In this March 3, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is displayed at South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore, N.Y. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
NACI recommends Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine for Canadians ages 30 and up

Panel says single shot vaccine can be especially useful for populations unable to return for second shot

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Medical staff is shown preparing a patient outside a hospital in New Delhi. From the start of the pandemic, there have been 19.9 million cases of COVID-19 reported in India until May 3, 2021. 16.3 million have recovered, and there have been 219,000 deaths. (Photo submitted by Vivek)
Column: Let’s uplift the heroes in India’s battle against COVID-19

India reported over 360,000 infections on Monday, May 3

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry thanks an Island Health nurse after joining staff for the first round of COVID-19 vaccine, Victoria, Dec. 22, 2020. (B.C. government)
Got a pharmacy shot? Don’t try to double up on COVID-19 vaccines

AstraZeneca rollout overlaps with B.C.’s age-based program

(StudentAidBC)
B.C. student loan websites down for hours after apparent hack

Province said they are investigating the issue

Brendan Kennedy, CEO and founder of British Columbia-based Tilray Inc., poses next to his company’s logo at Nasdaq where the company’s IPO (TLRY) opened, Thursday, July 19, 2018, in New York. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Bebeto Matthews
Tilray-Aphria deal closes, company to control biggest share of Canadian pot market

About 99 per cent of Aphria shareholders voted in favour of the deal in April

Then-B.C. Education Minister Mike Bernier pauses while answering questions during a news conference in Vancouver, B.C., Thursday, Jan. 14, 2016. Bernier, a Liberal legislator in British Columbia, says he and his family have tested positive for COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. Liberal legislator Mike Bernier says he’s tested positive for COVID-19

He says he was not infectious when he was at the legislature between April 19 and 22

Val Napoleon, who earned her own law degree after becoming a grandmother, is instrumental in supporting the resurgence of Indigenous legal order in Canada. (UVic photo services)
Indigenous law being steadily rebuilt in Canada, says B.C. university professor

‘We don’t have to argue that Indigenous people have law anymore’

Peskotomuhkati Chief Hugh Akagi is seen in an undated handout photo. A recent Supreme Court decision about Indigenous rights on the west coast may have implications for First Nations groups who straddle the Maine - New Brunswick border on the east coast. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Cynthia Howland, *MANDATORY CREDIT*
Court decision on rights on the west coast may affect Indigenous people in the east

The chief said negotiations need to address issues such as those surrounding Canada’s fisheries

Most Read