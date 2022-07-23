Wranglers sign 3 Williams Lake players for new season

Jackson Altwasser, Curtis Roorda and Boston Pierce have been added to the roster

Jackson Altwasser (from left), Curtis Roorda and Boston Pierce have signed with the 100 Mile House Wranglers. (Photo submitted)

Three well-known Williams Lake hockey players have signed with the 100 Mile House Wranglers for the upcoming 2022/20223 hockey season.

Dale Hladun, coach/GM of the 100 Mile House Wranglers Junior hockey club, said the team has added Jackson Altwasser, Curtis Roorda and Boston Pierce, all players from the Williams Lake U18 tier 2 team.

“I am excited about all three new Williams Lake additions and they are all great people from great families,” Hladun said. “I know the community will be proud of how they carry themselves and how hard they will compete in front of the fans of Wrangler Nation.”

Hladun describes Altwasser as a big, left-handed forward at 6’3”, 175 pounds. Altwasser played eight games as an affiliate player with the Wranglers last season, and had a goal and an assist.

Hladun said Altwasser, who is going into Grade 12 this year, has a “shoot first” mentality and does possess a heavy shot. He is very competitive and had a large role on his U18 hockey team.

“I like a lot of what Jackson brings to our club and I foresee huge potential in his development.”

Roorda, who graduated from LCSS this year, is another big, power forward at 6’, 185 pounds and was captain of his U18 hockey team in Williams Lake last season. Hladun said Roorda is a strong skater with a heavy shot and will finish his hits on opponents.

“He is a well-grounded young man and possesses very strong leadership skills,” said Hladun. “I feel Curtis will be a big reason why opponents will find our club tough to play against.”

Roorda also played eight games with the Wranglers as an affiliate last season.

Hladun describes Pierce, who is going into Grade 12 this year, as a very creative and competitive young defenceman.

“I like his vision and his hockey IQ. Boston also possesses strong leadership skills and will bring great character into our dressing room.”

Boston also played eight games with the Wranglers as an affiliate player last year.



