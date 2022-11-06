Williams Lake youth bowling bursting at the seams with popularity

Jayla Gilbert, 8, prepares to throw the ball during youth bowling on a Monday in October. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Kyle Kielpinski was dressed for Halloween while at children’s bowling on Monday, Oct. 31. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Monday after school the Williams Lake Bowling Alley is buzzing with young players.

Coordinator Lisa McAlpine said there are 32 children registered this year, up from nine to 11 in previous years.

“The children bowl as individuals and learning from one-on-one coaching,” McAlpine said as she multi-tasked and was counting up boxes of chocolates the children will be selling. “We have 15 to 18 new bowlers.”

Coaches for the youth are Travis McAlpine, Kevin McAlpine, Keith Kozak, Lindsey Kelly, Kelly Eckert, Theresa McKennan and Vicky Borneman.

A team of 12 players will be going to the provincials in Vernon on Nov. 13.

Members of the team include Elsa Kunka, Piper Kosolofski, Lila Dawn McAlpine, Renee O’Hara, Lily Stewart, Kara-lynn McAlpine, Kyle Kielpinski, Lucas McCarthy, Aiden Fischer, Jayden James McAlpine, Cayden Kunka and Caleb Cebuliak.

Coach Kevin McAlpine said he enjoys coaching. This is his 35th season as a bowler, something he started when he was five years old.



