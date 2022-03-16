Williams Lake curlers enjoy successful season

Betty Dryden
WLCC Stick curlers ended their season with a windup that included three games of curling, lunch, a draw to the button competition and a fun “chicken shoot.”
Scores for all competitions were added together to get a man and lady winner. Carol Johnson and Bill Rand took home the honours or in this case a chicken.
Curling with a stick, began sometime in the mid-1980s. The stick was invented to allow curlers who had developed balance issues, knee, hip, or back problems to continue playing the game they loved.
WLCC has a very active Stick Curling group with approximately 27 members. The league is set up on a drop-in format twice a week.
The curlers play two games with different partners and then have a social time in the curling lounge afterward. Stick curling will resume in October. Be sure to contact the club for more information or check out our website https://williamslakecurling.com. You can also follow us on Facebook.
Congratulations to the junior curlers of the WLCC who achieved badges in the Curl BC Skills Awards Program.
This program has been designed for ages 9-20 to enrich youth programs administered by Curl BC member facilities. The program has six levels of evaluation including: Purple, Red, Blue, Bronze, Silver, and Gold.
Betty Dryden is a member of the Williams Lake Curling Club.
