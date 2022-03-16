Williams Lake curlers enjoy successful season

WLCC Stick curlers participated in a windup and a fun chicken shoot. (Photo submitted) Williams Lake Curling Stick curlers ended the season after enjoying the drop-in format twice a week. (Photo submitted) Winners of the Wednesday night league, which wrapped up last week, were the Debbie Rand (skip) team. Here team members Wendy Miller, left, Lori Munroe and Rand hold up some prizes. Kris Ouimet missing. (Photo submitted) Winners of the Friday night mixed league was the Dave Jeannotte (skip) team, Jenny Robinson (third), Ron Grisdale, (second), and Leslie Connors, (lead) (Photo submitted) Junior curler Talana Brown-John, left, receives her bronze badge from Rick Miller. (Photo submitted) Several youth participated in the junior curlers WLCC Curl BC Skills Award program this year, including (Back Row L-R) Brayden Tyrel, Sawyer Brown, Reece Firth, Matthias Westwick (Front Row L-R) Jennifer Sinclair, Chase Sinclair, Rowen Abel, Eli Sanford and Cooper Firth. (Photo submitted)

WLCC Stick curlers ended their season with a windup that included three games of curling, lunch, a draw to the button competition and a fun “chicken shoot.”

Scores for all competitions were added together to get a man and lady winner. Carol Johnson and Bill Rand took home the honours or in this case a chicken.

Curling with a stick, began sometime in the mid-1980s. The stick was invented to allow curlers who had developed balance issues, knee, hip, or back problems to continue playing the game they loved.

WLCC has a very active Stick Curling group with approximately 27 members. The league is set up on a drop-in format twice a week.

The curlers play two games with different partners and then have a social time in the curling lounge afterward. Stick curling will resume in October. Be sure to contact the club for more information or check out our website https://williamslakecurling.com. You can also follow us on Facebook.

Congratulations to the junior curlers of the WLCC who achieved badges in the Curl BC Skills Awards Program.

This program has been designed for ages 9-20 to enrich youth programs administered by Curl BC member facilities. The program has six levels of evaluation including: Purple, Red, Blue, Bronze, Silver, and Gold.

Betty Dryden is a member of the Williams Lake Curling Club.



