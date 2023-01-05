Williams Lake Stampeders finish 9-6 versus Alumni, fans cheer both sides

Williams Lake Stampeders past and present played a fun Alumni versus Stamps game Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Stamps goalie Willie Sellars stops the puck in a first period shot on goal during a game against an Alumni team Friday, Dec. 30. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) While Dylan Richardson is seen doing a bit of gymnastics on ice here, the Williams Lake Stampeders general manager scored five goals in a game against the Alumni held Dec. 30. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Stampeders goalie Ryan Balbirnie stops a goal. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Some serious stick-locking ties up Stamps player Mark Bouchard while his Alumni opponent Tyler Fuller gets hold of the puck. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Alumni player Matt Lees heads down the ice with the puck in the third period. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Francis Johnson flashes a big smile after scoring a goal. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Brothers Samuel Garland, 9, and Jacob Garland, 6, donned winter hats they got a the Medieval Market in November to watch the Stamps versus Alumni game Friday, Dec. 30 at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Stampeders fan Cathy Paterson shows off her new hoodie just before the third period of the Stamps versus Alumni game held Dec. 30 at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Alumni player Terry Duff passes the puck during a game against the Stampeders, Friday, Dec. 30. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Stamps coach Cody Tent was smiling through much of the team’s game against the Alumni on Friday, Dec. 30 at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Eric Devuyst and Kylee Lafleur, a third cousin to hockey great Guy Lafleur, were among the many volunteers making sure the Stamps versus Alumni game ran smoothly Friday, Dec. 30. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Alumni player Tyrel Lucas and Stamps player Darcy Flaherty head down the ice during their Dec. 30 game at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Williams Lake Stampeder hockey players from past and present faced off for a game at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex Friday, Dec. 30.

In front of an enthusiastic and good-sized crowd, the Stamps emerged the winners with a final score of 9-6 against the Alumni team.

Five of the Stamps’ goals were scored by the team’s general manager Dylan Richardson, who said the Alumni had come into the game undefeated so it felt great to win.

“They kicked our butts last year,” he said of the Alumni players. “This year it felt like the fans wanted them to win.”

Richardson has been on the team for a decade.

He noted while the Stamps versus Alumni game was just for fun, it was also great to see the players on his team were committing and the game meant something to them.

“We are starting to come together and it’s nice to see. Tonight some of the passes were crisp,” he said. “This is the year, I think. We have a really good team.”

Lane Wycotte of the Stamps scored the first goal of the game 2:33 minutes into the first period, unassisted.

Answering him a minute later, Alumni player Francis Johnson scored at 3:28, assisted by Tyrel Lucas, followed by another Alumni goal by Evan Fuller scoring at 4:51, assisted by Matt Lees.

Richardson’s first goal for the Stamps came at 8:42 in the first period, assisted by Nick Flinton and Cam Flinton.

Closing out the first period with a tie 2-2, expectations were high for fans of both teams.

In the second period, however, only the Stamps scored, nabbing four goals.

Richardson scored his second goal at 2:09, assisted by Cam Flinton and Brady Fuller.

Wycotte scored his second goal at 3:15, assisted by Ryan Yaworski.

Nick Flinton scored at 14:41, unassisted and Brendan Pigeon scored at 15:55, Dayton Long assist.

In the first five minutes of the third period, Richardson scored on a penalty shot at 5:17 and scored another goal at 5:35, assistance from Cam Flinton and Mark Bouchard.

The Alumni would bounce back eventually scoring four goals in a row.

Nathan Zurak got the team’s third goal at 5:46, with Matt Lees and Evan Fuller assisting.

Lees scored at 6:47, assisted by Nathan Zurak and Evan Fuller.

The team’s fifth goal was scored by Tyrel Lucas, assisted by Wilf Robbins and Francis Johnson and the team’s sixth and final goal came from Aaron Zurak, assisted by Nathan Zurak and Cliff Philpot.

Richardson’s final goal came at 19:12, unassisted and on an empty net.

Next up, the Stamps will play on home ice against the Quesnel Kangaroos Saturday, Jan. 7 at 7:30 p.m.

As Richardson eyes the home game, he said he and the team are excited.

“We have been playing well. It’s going to be a good opportunity for the young guys to step up and play harder in the new year.”

