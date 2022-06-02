The Williams Lake Sportsmen’s Association is hosting an open range event focused on the safe use of firearms to mark National Range Day, Saturday, June 4. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

The Williams Lake Sportsmen’s Association is hosting an open range event focused on the safe use of firearms to mark National Range Day, Saturday, June 4. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Williams Lake Sportsmen’s Association hosting National Range Day event, June 4

Members of the public invited to learn about safe use of firearms

The safe use of firearms is the focus of an event the Williams Lake Sportsmen’s Association (WLSA) is hosting on National Range Day, Saturday, June 4, at 920 Bond Lake Road.

“It will be an opportunity for the public to find out about firearms in a safe manner,” said WLSA president Lorne Barron about the open range event which goes from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

During the session the rifle range and trap range will both be open.

There will be pistols, demonstrations of tactical shooting, which Barron said is the fastest growing in popularity, some cowboy action shoots and some demos from the Cariboo Archers.

Members of the public will be able to sample a variety of firearms under the supervision of certified range officers.

Eye and ear protection is required, and minors must be accompanied by an adult.

The event is free and the WLSA will be offering a discount on first-time memberships.

“We will have free hot dogs too,” Barron said, noting the WLSA plans to host an ‘open range’ event annually.

National Range Day was established to recognize the 2.3 million licensed gun owners who responsibly, legally and safely own and use firearms in Canada.

