Williams Lake soccer sign-up underway, free lacrosse drop-in

The Williams Lake Bighorns Minor Lacrosse Association is preparing for a new season. (Image submitted)

Outdoor soccer registration underway

Registration is underway for the spring soccer season with the Williams Lake Youth Soccer Association.

Regular registration is open from Feb. 15 to March 31 and is open to age groups U3 (born 2019) to U18 (born 2004).

In a regular spring season, WLYSA has more than 70 teams that each require a volunteer coaching team.

Volunteers of all levels of experience are encouraged to consider volunteering with WLYSA.

To register, or for more information, visit WLYSA’s website.

•••

Free lacrosse drop in

If you’ve ever thought you’d like to give lacrosse a try, now’s your chance.

Williams Lake’s BigHorns Lacrosse Association is hosting two free drop-in nights on March 28 and March 31.

The free sessions are one hour long and take place in the gym at LCSS’s Williams Lake campus.

Ages five to eight can stop in 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., ages nine to 12 can attend from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and ages 13 to 16 can drop in from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Participants are asked to bring helmets and gloves and a water bottle.

The club will have spare sticks and gear if needed.

The club will also have a registration table setup and a gear swap, for those interested in signing up.

Registration is open now online. The cost for the season is $100 for children born in 2017 to 2014, and $175 for those born 2013 to 2006.



