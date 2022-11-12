Dennis Smith, left, Gord Anderson, Grant Martin, Kawliga Phillips, Willie Dubray, Wilf Phillips, Randy Johnson, goalie, Charlie Harry and Dave Jeannotte enjoy playing hockey Tuesday and Friday with the Shinny Hockey 55+ at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Williams Lake seniors enjoy shinny hockey two times a week

Players are hoping some more will come out for the one-hour drop-in sessions

Every Tuesday and Friday for an hour the sounds of laughter mixed with skates, sticks and a puck moving across the ice fill the smaller arena at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex.

The noise comes from an enthusiastic group of men in the 55-plus age category playing shinny hockey from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Player Willie Dubray is hoping more men will join up as the program continues until March.

“It gives you a good work out and a chance to reaquaint with guys you don’t see the rest of the time of the year.”

On Tuesday, Nov. 8, there were nine players out and Dubray said normally there are a few more.

Dubray grew up playing hockey in Saskatchewan and on seniors teams by the time he was 16. For nine years he was also a member of the Williams Lake Stampeders and can be seen watching home games on a regular basis.

“I don’t think there’s another game in the world better than hockey. You are always in it. There is always something going on,” he said.

The program 55+ Shinny Hockey runs Tuesday and Friday in Rink 2 and it is drop-in.

To participate players go to the front desk, pay, sign and get a stamp.

Goalies play for free by the way, the recreation complex staff confirmed.


monica.lamb-yorski@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

hockeySeniorsWilliams Lake

 

Willie Dubray says hockey is the best game in the world, something he has been playing for most of his life. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Previous story
Morale is high as Williams Lake Stampeders head into 2022-23 season

Just Posted

55-plus Shinny Hockey is happening every Tuesday and Friday at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake seniors enjoy shinny hockey two times a week

Bill Chelsea leans on the first aid truck in front of the rodeo grounds at Esk’et Rodeo as he takes a break from directing volunteers and organizing the event. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Esk’et cowboy Bill Chelsea still has two feet in the stirrups and a hand on the reins

Remembrance Day services were held Friday, Nov. 11 in Williams Lake. (Angie Mindus photos - Williams Lake Tribune)
PHOTOS/VIDEO: Williams Lake observes Remembrance Day 2022

Wreaths stand at the base of the Cenotaph outside Williams Lake City Hall Nov. 11, 2021. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Remembrance Day ceremony returns in full for Williams Lake