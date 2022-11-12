Williams Lake seniors enjoy shinny hockey two times a week

Players are hoping some more will come out for the one-hour drop-in sessions

Every Tuesday and Friday for an hour the sounds of laughter mixed with skates, sticks and a puck moving across the ice fill the smaller arena at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex.

The noise comes from an enthusiastic group of men in the 55-plus age category playing shinny hockey from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Player Willie Dubray is hoping more men will join up as the program continues until March.

“It gives you a good work out and a chance to reaquaint with guys you don’t see the rest of the time of the year.”

On Tuesday, Nov. 8, there were nine players out and Dubray said normally there are a few more.

Dubray grew up playing hockey in Saskatchewan and on seniors teams by the time he was 16. For nine years he was also a member of the Williams Lake Stampeders and can be seen watching home games on a regular basis.

“I don’t think there’s another game in the world better than hockey. You are always in it. There is always something going on,” he said.

The program 55+ Shinny Hockey runs Tuesday and Friday in Rink 2 and it is drop-in.

To participate players go to the front desk, pay, sign and get a stamp.

Goalies play for free by the way, the recreation complex staff confirmed.



