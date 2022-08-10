Williams Lake Men’s Soccer co-ed tournament honours famour players

Kevin Yang on the ball is challenged by Erika Weber. (Photo submitted) Four teams from Williams Lake and 100 Mile House played in the second annual Williams Lake Men’s Soccer Co-Ed tournament. (Photo submitted) The 100 Mile House team were winners of the second annual co-ed soccer tournament. Team members paid tribute to one of their former team members, Dr. Michael Mthandazo, presumed drowned in the Thompson River in Kamloops trying to save his son,4. Mthandazo was living and working in 100 Mile House before he moved to Vernon in January 2021. (Photo submitted) Kevin Yang with the ball, left, is challenged by Kristoffer Harris during the second annual Williams Lake Men’s Soccer Co-Ed Tournament held Aug. 6 in Williams Lake. (Photo submitted)

The Williams Lake Mens Soccer League held its 2nd annual co-ed Soccer Fun Day on Saturday, Aug. 6.

It is a co-ed tournament for ages 16 and up for all skill levels with teams from Quesnel and 100 Mile participating.

This year there were four strong teams participating with 100 Mile House featuring again this year, said league member Kristoffer Harris.

“100 Mile came through as the winners of this year’s tournament.”

The tournament is contested in round robin style format with three games for each team plus the final.

This year’s tournament was renamed the “Haylie Shoults Memorial Soccer Fun Day” in honor of Haylie Shoults who tragically lost her life on Nov. 22, 2021 and was an active member of the co-ed soccer league in Williams Lake.

Dr. Michael Mthandazo, who is believed to have drowned while trying to save his child from the strong currents of the Thompson River in Kamloops on Saturday, July 30, was also celebrated at the tournament as well.

“He was a doctor in the Cariboo region and an active member of the Williams Lake Soccer community,” Harris said.

This event is put on by the Williams Lake Mens Soccer League followed by a barbecue and social after the event.

The Mens Soccer League Indoor season will be commencing mid-October of this year.

For those interested in joining, early registration will be in effect next month.

Please contact Dragan Jukic 250-303 0344 or Kristoffer Harris 250-303-4007 to register.



