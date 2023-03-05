Williams Lake curlers to compete at BC Winter Games

Williams Lake curlers Kelsey Camille, left, coach Rick Miller, and Talana Brown-John practise in anticipation of competing for the Zone 8 U16 team at the BC Winter Games. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Kelsey Camille, 12, started curling this year in Williams Lake. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Talana Brown-John, 14, has been curling for six years in Williams Lake. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake tribune)

Two Williams Lake curlers have their sights set on the 2023 BC Winter Games taking place in Vernon, March 23-26.

Kelsey Camille, 12, and Talana Brown-John, 14 are on the Zone 8 U16 team along with two other players from Dawson Creek.

At a recent Monday after-school practice the curlers were working with coach Rick Miller, who said both players seem to be naturals.

Kelsey started this year and said she likes how she gets to play with Talana because she can teach her a lot.

As she masters the skills, Kelsey said one of her biggest challenges is getting her weight and line right to ensure the rock goes straight.

In her sixth year, Talana enjoys curling and described it as a chill sport.

“I know a lot and can help others,” she added.

Both of them have played in adult leagues on Friday evenings – Kelsey with her parents and Talana with team Pinchbeck.

Talana also played in the Wednesday night ladies league and a few bonspiels.

Miller said he thinks given who is on the team, they will make themselves proud at the games.

“They already play specific positions. I am happy with their performance,” he said.

Kelsey thanked Miller for teaching her, helping them and giving them the opportunity to attend the BC Winter Games.

It is anticipated more than 893 athletes will be attending the games this year.



