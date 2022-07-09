Wild Cowgirls Race thrills fans at 94th annual Williams Lake Stampede

“It was one of our fastest, closest grouped finals,” said organizer Monica Sellars.

Lisa Parfiniuk of Krestova, riding Flower wins the Wild Cowgirls Race Sunday, July 3 at the Williams Lake Stampede, with Kayle Hartman from 100 Mile House on Turbo, second, Rochelle Pederson, from Abbotsford on My Tinder, third, Kaitlyn McClure from Riske Creek on Kacey, fourth, Shennea Setah from Hanceville ffith and Rochelle Signorello on Sambuca sixth (not pictured). (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Lisa Parfiniuk of Krestova, B.C. and her horse Flower emerged the 2022 overall champions of the Wild Cowgirls Race at the Williams Lake Stampede Sunday, July 3.

It was Parfiniuk’s first time entering the race that sees competitors depart from near the Trail Riders Arena and race around the track to the finish line which is at the north entrance to the rodeo grounds.

Parfiniuk rode away with the 2022 Champion saddle, from sponsor Ellis Cattle Company and $1,300 for Sunday’s race. With a big smile on her face she and her horse crossed the finish line with other racers very close behind her.

“It was one of our fastest, closest grouped finals,” said organizer Monica Sellars. “Every horse in the finals had a chance to win that saddle.”

Sellars said it was “awesome” to have such different horses — from ranch horses to race horses — make the finals.

“Big congratulations to Lisa Parfiniuk on her winning our Ellis Cattle Company trophy and saddle.”

Kayle Hartman of 100 Mile House with her horse Turbo came second, winning the Reserve Champion Buckle, sponsored by Longhorn Fencing and $700.

Abbotsford’s Rochelle Pederson on My Tinder came in third, winning $500.

Kaitlyn McClure from Riske Creek and her horse Kacey raced to fourth place, winning $300.

Shennea Setah from Hanceville came in fifth winning a custom prize hat sponsored by Monica’s Farrier Service.

Rochelle Signorello from Kamloops and her horse Sambucca came in sixth place, winning a prize bucket sponsored by Soul syrup.

Leading up to the championship race there were three heats and each one garnered a huge response from the crowd.

In the first heat Thursday, June 30 Parfiniuk nabbed first, winning $1200 and a buckle sponsored by Irish Excavating, Setah came second for $600, Darby Cail got third, $400, Amber Crutchley was fourth, $200, Monica Sellars was fifth, winning a prize hat and Tavlyn Oaks in sixth, winning a prize bucket.

In the second heat, Friday, July 1, Pederson won, $1200 and buckle sponsored by Irish Excavating, Signorello came in second, $600, Natasha Heape came third, $400, Cheyenne Shoults of Williams Lake came fourth, $200, Amanda Lulua came fifth, prize hat and Shannah Jones came in sixth, prize bucket.

Hartman took home first in the third heat, winning $1200 and a buckle sponsored by LongHorn Fencing. McClure came in second, $600, Mary Charters third, $400, Setah was fourth, $200, Erica Bodie was fifth, prize hat, and Lacie Billyboy, prize bucket.

