Two Williams Lake Super League of Curling teams tied for first place

The latest results are in for the Williams Lake Super League of Curling for the week of Feb 7.

Evolve Accounting beat Celtic 9-5. It was a close game until the end with Evolve taking the win.

There is now a tie atop the Williams Lake Super League with Credit Union’s 9-5 win over Hub international. Hub took an early lead five-one after five ends. Credit union took four in six, stole four in seven and ran them out of rocks in eight.

Standings are as follows:

1. Hub International 11 4

2. Credit Union 11 5

3. Evolve Accounting 7 7

4. Celtic Group 1 14

