Thunder Mountain Speedway hosts Friday Night Under the Lights

Friday Night Under the Lights racing saw racers such as Allen Roberts (from left), Corey Price and Brian Bettles visit between their races Aug. 26 at Thunder Mountain Speedway. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Racer Allen Roberts was first in the hornets main, followed by Emily Thomas and Evan Grant at the Friday Nights Under the Lights at Thunder Mountain Speedway Aug. 26. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Race fans were treated to Legend Series races at Thunder Mountain Speedway Friday night, Aug. 26. The race car bodyshells are 5/8-scale replicas of American automobiles from the 1930s and 1940s. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Friday Night Under the Lights racing included the Legend Series Aug. 26 at Thunder Mountain Speedway. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

It was a great evening of racing at WL Forestry/NAPA Thunder Mountain Speedway (TMS) during the Friday Nights Under the Lights Aug. 26.

Three days, three races on three tracks was the billing as part of the Tri-Cities racing circuit with racers competing at Williams Lake Friday night, Quesnel Saturday night and Prince George Sunday night.

Racing got underway at 6 p.m. at TMS with the categories of minis, hornets and street stock. Race fans were also treated to a special race with the 5/8-scaled Legend Series.

Race results include trophy dash winners; #35 Jesse Fisher in the minis, #88 Evan Grant in the hornets and #88 Darren Lemky in the street stocks.

Steve Panta was first in the mini main followed by Nick Taylor and Jacob Hill.

Allen Roberts was first in the hornets main, followed by Emily Thomas and Evan Grant.

Darren Lemky was first in the street stocks, followed by Garnet Grimard.

Fast time winners were; Jesse Fisher in the minis, Emily Thomas in the hornets, Garnet Grimard in the street stocks and Phil Hustad in the Legends.

The last event of the year at Thunder Mountain Speedway is the Day of Destruction which is planned for Sept. 24.

