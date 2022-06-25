Thunder Mountain Speedway heating up for Stampede races

Volunteers at WL Forestry/NAPA Thunder Mountain Speedway are gearing up for Stampede weekend when they will offer their biggest race event of the season.

“After a two-year pit stop, we’re ready to show em old-time Stampede racing,” said Bob Lowen, a board member of TMS. “Rumour has it on the street the Friday Hit-to-Pass will have a dozen contenders or more. That’s a good car count.”

The weekend will kick off Friday, July 1, with the Stampede Hit-to-Pass, Smoke Show and King of the Hill.

Qualifying will begin at 5 p.m. and racing at 6 p.m.

On Saturday, July 2, and Sunday, July 3, the All-Class Invitational and first 2022 Tri-City Race Series Race, Daily Stash Hornets, Minis and Specter Automotive Street Stocks will occur.

Qualifying will start at 4 p.m. and racing at 5 p.m. on Saturday and on Sunday qualifying will begin at 11 a.m. and racing at noon.

New this year, there will be a pit party for race teams, corporate sponsors, volunteers and club members, said organizer Chrissie Gertzen, adding Broadway Avenue Liquor is the corporate sponsor for the party.

There will also be a beer garden and a variety of food trucks on site throughout the weekend.

“We used to run a concession, but are not doing that anymore,” Lowen said.

Volunteers will be coming from Quesnel and first aid from Clearwater to help out, he added, noting he will be going up to Quesnel the weekend of June 25 to help with racing there.

Hoping for good weather he said racing had to be cancelled in Williams Lake the weekend of June 18 due to rain and resulting safety concerns.

With a long history that began in 1957 at the Sugar Cane Oval where the Coyote Rock Golf Course is located today, the Stampede Race has always been popular.

In 1994 it moved to Thunder Mountain Speedway located on Bond Lake Road across from the SPCA.

All drivers, pit crews and volunteers are required to pre-register for every event and can do so by going to tms.speedwaiver.com.

Loewen said the requirement to pre-register is new and not everyone knows about it, but it does make things easier for the organizers.

