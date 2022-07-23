Stampede Rugby weekend a success, Rustlers hosting touch rugby through summer

With another successful Stampede Rugby weekend behind them, the Williams Lake Rustlers have finished the regular season but are still keeping busy.

The club is hosting touch rugby Tuesday and Thursday evenings at 6:30 p.m. and running a children’s rugby program through the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex at the Marie Sharpe School field Monday nights from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. until Aug. 22 with spaces still available.

“We always welcome newcomers to the touch rugby whether they are new players, men, women or in high school,” said club member and coach Braden McCallum.

The Central Interior Rugby Union league season goes from April through June and the Terrace Northmen won overall.

“Terrace has a good team and they travel well,” McCallum said. “We didn’t have the best showing for numbers coming out of COVID, but we were still looking good with very talented players. We have a core group and are growing.”

McCallum said the 41st Annual Stampede Rugby tournament over the July long weekend was a success.

“It was very well received and it was nice to see people from years’ past.”

Eight men’s teams and nine women’s teams participated.

The Rustlers made it to the men’s final against Burnaby. Burnaby won 24-12.

In Old Boys versus the SOBs the SOBs won 25-15. In the consolation final SFU Dragons won 22-5 against the Kamloops Rugby Club, In the Womens 7 aside final Bayside won 28-26 against Capilano.

The women’s team from Williams Lake – the Hustlers – played in the rugby sevens and lost in the semi-final.



news@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

rugbySportsWilliams Lake