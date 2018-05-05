Will Roberts competes in the Junior High School rodeo Friday afternoon.

Stampede Grounds bustling with Williams Lake High School Rodeo competitors and volunteers

Residents are encouraged to head down and cheer on young rodeo competitors

The Williams Lake High School Rodeo is underway this weekend in the lakecity.

Many rodeo families are staying at the Stampede Grounds and support their children as they compete and work to better their skills in the sports of saddlebronc, bull riding, goat tying, breakaway roping and tie down roping, to name a few.

Events in the Junior High School Rodeo will kick off bright and early Saturday morning at 8 a.m. while the High School Rodeo program will follow starting at about 1 p.m.

Local competitors include Will Roberts, Nic Flinton, Cordell Pinchbeck, Michael Gulbranson, Brianna Billy, Wyatt Armes, Brock Everett, Ryan Roberts and Anna Best.

It’s a lot of work to put on such a large event, but the Williams Lake High School Rodeo Club has many supporters in the community to help them, such as beloved rodeo announcer Willie Crosina. At 92 years old, Willie has been volunteering at the High School Rodeo since 1972.

Conway Pinchbeck is a member of the Williams Lake High School Rodeo Club who is helping out behind the scenes at the Williams Lake High School Rodeo this weekend. He won’t be competing for a few more weeks yet in his events, including chute dogging in which he competed in nationals last year, due to an injury. Angie Mindus photos

Young competitors have come from across the province to take part in the Williams Lake High School Rodeo.

Young competitors have come from across the province to take part in the Williams Lake High School Rodeo.

Willie Crosina has been volunteering his time with the Williams Lake High School Rodeo since 1972, much of that as an announcer. Angie Mindus photos

