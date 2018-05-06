A small army of volunteers dedicated their time to make the second annual Jordan Siegmueller Charity Golf Tournament a success. Angie Mindus photo

Second annual Siegmueller golf tournament a great success

More than 150 golfers and volunteers take part in memorial event

Golfers hit the links at the Williams Lake Golf and Tennis Club Saturday in memory of Jordan Siegmueller.

“It’s definitely an emotional day for everyone,” said organizer Crystal Wells of the event.

Crystal and her husband Cody are the driving force behind the Jordan Siegmueller Charity Golf Tournament, which this year saw 140 participants and 15 volunteers take part in.

“Its incredibly supported by the community, and we feel that love and support as we run this tournament to keep Jordan’s memory alive.”

Read more: Second annual Jordan Siegmueller Charity Golf Tournament slated for May 5

Crystal said more than $60,000 in prizes was up for grabs, donated by residents and businesses.

Golfers could sign up in three divisions; fun, mixed or competitive.

There was a tie for first place this year between a mixed team consisting of Crystal, Cody, Jarod Golightly and Shane Wilke and a competitive team consisting of Tyson Renwick, Brad Purdy, Matt Stewart and Adrian Vath. The winner was decided by a coin toss, with the competitive team of Renwick, Purdy, Stewart and Vath taking first.

Local charities will benefit from the funds raised at the tournament.

Previous story
PHOTO GALLERY: Williams Lake Rustlers win season opener against PG

Just Posted

Second annual Siegmueller golf tournament a great success

More than 150 golfers and volunteers take part in memorial event

PHOTO GALLERY: Williams Lake Rustlers win season opener against PG

Check out our images from the game Saturday up at Ottoman

City announces water and paving projects

Residents asked to please use caution when driving in the construction areas

Stampede Grounds bustling with Williams Lake High School Rodeo competitors and volunteers

Residents are encouraged to head down and cheer on young rodeo competitors

Police apprehend three suspects in highway incident

Witnesses say RCMP did a great job stopping the vehicle, which was stolen out of P.G.

VIDEO: B.C. man reminds others to lock up garbage after bear gets curious

A Vancouver Island man captures video of garbage-raiding bear on his driveway

Family of Humboldt Broncos player says GoFundMe should be split evenly

Officials with the team have said they will establish an advisory committee

B.C. soccer club gets professional membership; can join Canadian Premier League

Clubs from B.C., as well as Halifax, Calgary, Port City, and York Region, Ont., got seal of approval

Provincial program to bring disaster planning into B.C. stores

Read-made shopping lists, displays will help British Columbians plan ahead, Jennifer Rice said

A letter to my former self

Black Press Media reporter Dawn Gibson reflects on climbing into the boxing ring for the first time

Bruins forward Brad Marchand warned by NHL to stop licking people

Marchand licked Ryan Callahan’s face in second period of Friday’s 4-3 overtime victory

Modular housing projects to create 2,000 jobs in B.C.: Horgan

B.C. companies are being contracted to build some of the 2,000 modular housing units in province

Aga Khan celebrates diamond jubilee with stop in B.C.

His Highness the Aga Khan is touring Canada to commemorate 60 years in the position

B.C.’s Nancy Greene Raine says goodbye to politics

The B.C. senator and former Olympic skier will be turning 75 this year, and looks to retiring

Most Read