Second annual Siegmueller golf tournament a great success

More than 150 golfers and volunteers take part in memorial event

A small army of volunteers dedicated their time to make the second annual Jordan Siegmueller Charity Golf Tournament a success. Angie Mindus photo

Golfers hit the links at the Williams Lake Golf and Tennis Club Saturday in memory of Jordan Siegmueller.

“It’s definitely an emotional day for everyone,” said organizer Crystal Wells of the event.

Crystal and her husband Cody are the driving force behind the Jordan Siegmueller Charity Golf Tournament, which this year saw 140 participants and 15 volunteers take part in.

“Its incredibly supported by the community, and we feel that love and support as we run this tournament to keep Jordan’s memory alive.”

Crystal said more than $60,000 in prizes was up for grabs, donated by residents and businesses.

Golfers could sign up in three divisions; fun, mixed or competitive.

There was a tie for first place this year between a mixed team consisting of Crystal, Cody, Jarod Golightly and Shane Wilke and a competitive team consisting of Tyson Renwick, Brad Purdy, Matt Stewart and Adrian Vath. The winner was decided by a coin toss, with the competitive team of Renwick, Purdy, Stewart and Vath taking first.

Local charities will benefit from the funds raised at the tournament.