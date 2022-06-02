Saturday Night Shakedown All Classes June 4 at Thunder Mountain Speedway

Organizers are excited to host the event

Racers will be putting the pedal to the floor this Saturday in Williams Lake when Thunder Mountain Speedway hosts its Saturday Night Shakedown All Classes. (Williams Lake Tribune file photo)

The Saturday Night Shakedown All Classes heats up the WL Forestry/NAPA Thunder Mountain Speedway Saturday, June 4 in Williams Lake.

The spectator gate opens at 3 p.m., qualifying is at 5 p.m. and the races start at 6 p.m.

All drivers, pit crews and volunteers are required to pre-register for every race event at tms.speedwaiver.com.

In a previous interview, vice-president of the club Ken Waslen, said the club is aiming for eight events this year, welcoming back many local ranching families including the Bettles, Fischers, Lempkes and Kunkas.

The first event of the season was the Tech n’ Tune held May 21, 2022.

