Racers will be putting the pedal to the floor this Saturday in Williams Lake when Thunder Mountain Speedway hosts its Saturday Night Shakedown All Classes. (Williams Lake Tribune file photo)

Racers will be putting the pedal to the floor this Saturday in Williams Lake when Thunder Mountain Speedway hosts its Saturday Night Shakedown All Classes. (Williams Lake Tribune file photo)

Saturday Night Shakedown All Classes June 4 at Thunder Mountain Speedway

Organizers are excited to host the event

The Saturday Night Shakedown All Classes heats up the WL Forestry/NAPA Thunder Mountain Speedway Saturday, June 4 in Williams Lake.

The spectator gate opens at 3 p.m., qualifying is at 5 p.m. and the races start at 6 p.m.

All drivers, pit crews and volunteers are required to pre-register for every race event at tms.speedwaiver.com.

In a previous interview, vice-president of the club Ken Waslen, said the club is aiming for eight events this year, welcoming back many local ranching families including the Bettles, Fischers, Lempkes and Kunkas.

The first event of the season was the Tech n’ Tune held May 21, 2022.

READ MORE: WL Forestry/NAPA Thunder Mountain Speedway ready to roar into 2022 season


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Just Posted

Racers will be putting the pedal to the floor this Saturday in Williams Lake when Thunder Mountain Speedway hosts its Saturday Night Shakedown All Classes. (Williams Lake Tribune file photo)
Saturday Night Shakedown All Classes June 4 at Thunder Mountain Speedway

The city of Williams Lake has launched a survey seeking public feedback toward a waterfront enhancement project. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
City of Williams Lake eyes South Lakeside for waterfront project, seeks public input

Esk’etemc elder Francis Johnson Sr., 73, keeps active by teaching hoop dancing to local school students and going for long walks on a regular basis. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
OUR HOMETOWN: Cultural enthusiast, hoop dance teacher

Former, long-time city councillor Surinderpal Rathor announced Wednesday, June 1, he is running for mayor and said he is ready to roll up his sleeves and get to work. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Surinderpal Rathor to run for mayor of Williams Lake in 2022 election