Rustlers beat PG, look ahead to Stampede Rugby

Todd Pritchard

Special to the Tribune

The Williams Lake Rustlers crushed the Prince George Gnats in their only league home game this year. The Rustlers were one win verses two losses in the league this season, beating Prince Rupert and losing to Terrace in Terrace and losing a close game to Prince George in Prince George.

The tone for their game last Saturday was set early. Casey Cavers caught the opening kickoff, beat two defenders, fended off a third and made a beautiful offload to Jordan Pritchard who scampered 50 meters to score a try between the posts.

Prince George kicked to Williams Lake again, and after several rucks moved the ball out their backline to Natt Watts who made a 40-metre run and when finally pulled down passed to James Kaufman who ran the last 15 metres to score.

The Rustlers did not let up and their backs continued to carve up their opponents and ran in another six tries before the half. The score at halftime was 48 to 0. The Gnats came out after the break with a lot more intensity and held the Rustlers to three tries in the second half. The final score was 65 to 0.

Try scorers for Rustlers were Jordan Pritchard, and Ryan Parker with singles, James Kaufman, Natt Watt and Cam Graham with two each, and Sione Fine with a hat trick. The forwards were led by Anthony Fagianni, Brendon Pritchard and Casey Cavers who was selected forward of the match.

Jordan Pritchard, Cam Graham, and Natt Watts had strong game in the backs. Sione Fine with his three tries and several crushing tackles was selected back of the match. The Rustlers final league games of the season are next week in Prince George. The Stampede Rugby tournament starts Friday July 1, at 9 a.m. and finishes Saturday at 4 p.m. Come up a catch a few games!