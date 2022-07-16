Ranch ropers showcase skills at Williams Lake Stampede

Brock Everett (150 MIle House) was competing in the Williams Lake Stampede’s Ranch Roping on Sunday July 2nd. While his partners were cutting their assigned (numbered) animal from the main herd in the arena, Brock (who was watching the cross-over line) was in another event all on his own. He was In the process of charging forward to keep a wayward animal from crossing the penalty line when his horse took exception to the maneuver, bogged its head and commenced bucking. It was an entertaining added mini-rodeo bonus for the crowd for the seconds it took for Brock to weather the storm. (Liz Twan photo) Ranch roping competitors pose for a group photo Sunday, July 3 at the Williams Lake Stampede arena. (Photo submitted) Jenny Huffman, left, was the announcer and Lonnie Rolph, the timer, for Ranch Roping at the Williams Lake Stampede July 2 and 3. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Ranch roping at the Williams Lake Stampede saw local competitors test their mettle on the mornings of Saturday, July 2 and Sunday, July 3.

Teams did two rounds each and then it was switched up with teams made up of names that were drawn.

Results for Saturday, July 2

1st place: Charlee Farmer,Cuyler Huffman and Keely Durrell

2nd place: Chad Seelhof, Ricky Seelhof andKagen Russel

3rd place: Chad Seelhof, Jeremy Kishkan and Jay Hope

4th place: Brad Rymer, Kagen Russell and Ryan Jasper

Results for Sunday, July 3

1st place: Jorie Cripps, Kyle Bell and Ricky Seelhof

2nd place: Brad Rymer, Virgil Poffenroth and Matthew Simard

3rd place: Brad Rymer, Brock Everett and Kyle Bell

4th place: Virgil Poffenroth, Kyle Bell and Bobby Louis

Ricky thanked the Williams Lake Stampede Association for its sponsorship, Jenny Huffman for announcing and Lonnie Rolph for timing, as well as Bruce Rolph, Louie Seelhof, Ed Russell, Rachel Loewen, Wade McNolty, Trace Reid, Renee Seelhof and Jacob Farmer for their help.

“A huge shout out to all the competitors, you guys are great hands,” Ricky said.

The ranch roping event was a smaller version of the bigger full-day ranch rodeo that took place in 2019 or ranch challenges before that.

Williams Lake Stampede Association president Court Smith said he hopes to see it resurrected it in the future.



