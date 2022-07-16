Ranch ropers showcase skills at Williams Lake Stampede

Ranch roping at the Williams Lake Stampede saw local competitors test their mettle on the mornings of Saturday, July 2 and Sunday, July 3.
Teams did two rounds each and then it was switched up with teams made up of names that were drawn.
Results for Saturday, July 2
1st place: Charlee Farmer,Cuyler Huffman and Keely Durrell
2nd place: Chad Seelhof, Ricky Seelhof andKagen Russel
3rd place: Chad Seelhof, Jeremy Kishkan and Jay Hope
4th place: Brad Rymer, Kagen Russell and Ryan Jasper
Results for Sunday, July 3
1st place: Jorie Cripps, Kyle Bell and Ricky Seelhof
2nd place: Brad Rymer, Virgil Poffenroth and Matthew Simard
3rd place: Brad Rymer, Brock Everett and Kyle Bell
4th place: Virgil Poffenroth, Kyle Bell and Bobby Louis
Ricky thanked the Williams Lake Stampede Association for its sponsorship, Jenny Huffman for announcing and Lonnie Rolph for timing, as well as Bruce Rolph, Louie Seelhof, Ed Russell, Rachel Loewen, Wade McNolty, Trace Reid, Renee Seelhof and Jacob Farmer for their help.
“A huge shout out to all the competitors, you guys are great hands,” Ricky said.
The ranch roping event was a smaller version of the bigger full-day ranch rodeo that took place in 2019 or ranch challenges before that.
Williams Lake Stampede Association president Court Smith said he hopes to see it resurrected it in the future.
