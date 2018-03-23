Provincial hockey action fills Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex

Williams Lake Timberwolves with one loss, two wins and a tie so far

The BC Hockey Championship continues in the lakecity, with the Williams Lake Timberwolves sitting in good position in the round robin play.

As of Friday night, the Timberwolves have one loss, two wins and a tie.

The team lost to the Tri Cities Predators 3-0 Wednesday, and then fought back with a 2-0 victory over the Kamloops Blazers.

Friday saw the T-wolves play two games; winning their morning game 7-2 over the Peace River Predators and settling for a tie with the North Shore Avalanche in the afternoon.

The Timberwolves are scheduled to take on the South Island Royals Saturday night with the puck drop at 7:15 p.m. and the Northern Eagles Sunday at 1:30 p.m.

The top two teams will battle it out for gold Sunday evening. Game starts at 7:30 p.m.