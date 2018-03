Local ski hill gets another 10 centimetres of fresh snow to add to its base for Friday morning

Outdoor enthusiasts enjoy the great conditions at Mt. Timothy Ski Area last weekend, where blue skies and fresh powdered greeted skiers and snowboarders. The hill is reporting a mid-mountain base of 138 centimetres with ten centimetres of fresh snow. Angie Mindus photo

Mt. Timothy Ski Area continues to be blessed with fresh snow, and lots of it.

According to the ski hill’s latest post Friday morning, the area received 10 centimetres of new snow overnight bringing its mid-mountain base to 138 centimetres.

Grooming appears appears to be limited, with only Slow Motion and the bunny hill listed as groomed, so it really is looking like a powder hound’s paradise at the hill today.