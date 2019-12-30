PHOTOS: Indians win annual game with Cowboys 5-3

Reno Poffenroth (left) enjoys some on ice time with his dad Virgil Poffenroth who was playing for the Cowboys during the Friday, Dec. 27, Cowboys and Indians Hockey Game. Halfway through the second period, Reno and some other young players took the ice. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

This year’s annual Cowboys and Indians Hockey Game in Williams Lake saw the Indians win 5-3.

In the first period, it was the Cowboys who took the lead with Brennan Williams scoring the first goal for the team at 12:09 minutes. Within six minutes, however, the Indians had tied the game when Jimi Belleau got a goal, assisted by Anthony Sellars.

With only four seconds left in the first period, Tony Abbott scored a goal for the Indians, with assistance again from Anthony Sellars.

During the second period Anthony Sellars scored the third goal at 16:44.

The third period saw Justin William netting one for the Cowboys at 11:50, assisted by Brennan William and the team’s third and final goal scored by Virgil Poffenroth, with assistance from Brennan William and Justin William.

With 7:40 minutes left to go in the game, Anthony Sellars scored his second goal, this time unassisted, followed by another solo act by Harvey Dick who scored the Indians’ fifth goal with 1.10 minutes left to go.

Prior to the game there were some skill competitions. In the fastest skater competitions the winners were Virgil Poffenroth and Cass Carnes for the Cowboys and Jimi Belleau for the Indians while in the Shootout competition it was Chad Seelhof for the Cowboys who won.

Each year Punky Lake Wilderness Camp Society (PLWCS) hosts the game with all funds raised at the event shared between the society and the Riske Creek Recreation Commission.

This year Lane Spooner, who works with PLWCS organized the Indians team, and was its goalie. Ryan Jasper put together the Cowboys team, with Christian Stump in goal.

Players ranged from ages 16 to 55.



The Cowboys and Indians Hockey Game held Friday, Dec. 27 saw the Indians win 5 to 3. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)