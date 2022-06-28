PHOTO GALLERY: Williams Lake Youth Soccer culminates with year-end jamboree

Williams Lake Youth Soccer Association ended its regular season Saturday, June 25 with a jamboree held at the Esler Sports Complex. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) This was the first year of U3 soccer. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Parents and coaches interacted with the U3 soccer players for some warm-up exercises. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) U3 players, their parents and coaches enjoy some time on the field together. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Never too young to play soccer. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Catch and ready to release. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) In pursuit. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Williams Lake Youth Soccer Jamboree held Saturday, June 25. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) The sun was shining Saturday, June 25 for the final jamboree of the Williams Lake Youth Soccer Association . (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Warming up for a game in the sunshine. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Saturday morning was busy at the Esler Complex for the Williams Lake Youth Soccer jamboree. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Soccer fun. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Many parents and grandparents lined the field’s edge to cheer on young players during the Williams Lake Youth Soccer Association final jamboree held Saturday, June 25 at the Esler Sports Complex. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Many games were happening at once. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Williams Lake Youth Soccer Association coach Tara Sherlock, left, president Ian Neels and vice-president Silvia Seibert-Dubray are happy with how the season went getting back after the pandemic. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

It was a great return for the Williams Lake Youth Soccer Association in 2022 after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

“We had a really good turnout coming out of COVID, getting kids back on the field and lots of volunteers come out,” said WLYSA president Ian Neels during the year-end jamboree held Saturday, June 25 at the Esler Sports Complex.

Around 680 youth played this season.

That number was down from before the pandemic when there was closer to 1,000 players registered.

“We are slowly building up as we move through U3 to U18,” Neels said.

Vice-president Silvia Seibert-Dubray said it was the first year U3 was offered and 80 children were signed up and played Wednesdays and Saturdays.

“There was a big desire to have those younger kids come out.”

The jamboree kicked off Friday evening and went all day Saturday, but there were some teams that finished earlier on Wednesday, June 22.

Rep soccer is part of the league, and the rep teams will continue to play throughout the summer.

Williams Lake’s U14 girls, U18 girls and U16 boys will also be going to provincials.

The girls provincial B cup is in Burnaby June 30 – July 3 and the boys provincial B cup is in Kamloops on July 7 to 10.

Additionally, the Future Stars Program for U9/10s, which has a pre-rep focus will continue throug the summer.

The weekend of Jun 18, the WLYSA hosted the Girls Northern Cup play-downs.

Williams Lake FC U15 Girls tied 1-1 with BV United FC from Smithers, lost 6-0 to Quesnel Strikers and won 4-0 against Terrace YSA.

Goals for the Williams Lake FC were scored by Hailey Sherlock (2), Paige Cheek, Kala Campbell and Sky Johnson.



soccerSportsWilliams Lake