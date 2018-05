The Williams Lake Rustlers’ season is off to a good start.

The weather was hot and the play was physical Saturday afternoon as the Rustlers overtook the Prince George Gnats.

The final score was 36-29.

If you missed seeing the Rustlers in action this weekend, their next home game is June 16 versus Prince Rupert.

See below for photographs by Angie Mindus, Williams Lake Tribune

