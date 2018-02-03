PHOTO GALLERY AND VIDEO: WLMHA novice teams host home tournament in Williams Lake

Young hockey players and scores of proud spectators cheered on all the teams at the Williams Lake Minor Hockey Association Novice Home Tournament this weekend.

Six Williams Lake teams welcomed out-of-town teams from Quesnel, Clearwater and Prince George for the fun-filled tournament which got underway Friday afternoon.

Cheered on by siblings, parents and grandparents who braved the cold weather to take in the action, the teams also played Saturday morning and afternoon and wrap up the tournament Sunday morning and early afternoon with awards.

Consisting of seven and eight year old players, the novice teams play half ice match-ups with smaller nets. The style has been around for a few years now and enables players to get more puck touches in a game.

