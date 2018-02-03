PHOTO GALLERY AND VIDEO: WLMHA novice teams host home tournament in Williams Lake

Young hockey players and scores of proud spectators cheered on all the teams at the Williams Lake Minor Hockey Association Novice Home Tournament this weekend.

Six Williams Lake teams welcomed out-of-town teams from Quesnel, Clearwater and Prince George for the fun-filled tournament which got underway Friday afternoon.

Cheered on by siblings, parents and grandparents who braved the cold weather to take in the action, the teams also played Saturday morning and afternoon and wrap up the tournament Sunday morning and early afternoon with awards.

Consisting of seven and eight year old players, the novice teams play half ice match-ups with smaller nets. The style has been around for a few years now and enables players to get more puck touches in a game.

Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

 

Fans couldn’t help but cheer for everyone at the WLMHA Novice Home Tournament this weekend where more than one hundred players took to the ice at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex. Angie Mindus photos

Previous story
One win, one loss for T-Wolves on home ice

Just Posted

One win, one loss for T-Wolves on home ice

The Midget rep team faced two squads from the south

Black ice and slippery sections on area roads; reports DriveBC

Motorists advised to use caution, with ice coating many local roads due to overnight rain

Big Brothers Big Sisters WL grateful for community support following wildfires

Big Night Out next fundraising event, set for Feb. 10

Soothe the winter blues at Dark Times

Lakecity festival adds new bands thanks to funding from 2018 Junos

Cariboo Memorial Hospital renovation $100 million-plus project

Health minister Adrian Dix said it is hoped the business plan will be completed at the end of 2018, and by 2019 the project will go to tender.

Super Bowl 52 banter from the B.C. sports desk

Black Press sports-man Kevin Mitchell talks Super Bowl LII

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

LIVE: Voting closes, BC Liberal leadership results tonight

Six candidates square off to replace Christy Clark, take on John Horgan

Jackson: I’m not performing at Super Bowl with Timberlake

Timberlake returns to the halftime show 14 years after a wardrobe malfunction with Jackson

UPDATE: Two drivers, two horses killed after Highway 3 crash near Yahk

Collision shuts highway in both directions about 10 kilmotres east of that community

Workshops to teach people their rights when dealing with RCMP in Northern B.C.

B.C. Civil Liberties Association, IIO B.C. and Complaints Commission for the RCMP to host lessons

New foundation launched in memory of B.C. bull rider Ty Pozzobon

The Ty Pozzobon Foundation aims to ‘protect and support’ rodeo competitors in and out of the arena

BCHL Today: Salmon Arm streaking while Langley and Chilliwack struggle

BCHL Today is a (near) daily feature providing news and notes from around the junior A world.

Proposed pipeline regulations shouldn’t start a ‘trade war:’ B.C. premier

Horgan has spoken with both Trudeau and Notley in recent days to reiterate his government’s position

Most Read

  • One win, one loss for T-Wolves on home ice

    The Midget rep team faced two squads from the south

  • PHOTO GALLERY AND VIDEO: WLMHA novice teams host home tournament in Williams Lake

    There was no shortage of cheering for everyone at the tournament