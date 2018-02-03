The Midget T-Wolves battled against the Kamloops Blazers Saturday afternoon but were still on the losing end with a 7-4 final. The Timberwolves skated to a 5-1 victory Friday night against the South Zone. Angie Mindus photos

One win, one loss for T-Wolves on home ice

The Midget rep team faced two squads from the south

The Midget Timberwolves had a win and a loss on home ice this weekend.

The T-Wolves faced off against the South Zone team in an exhibition match-up Friday night.

The team played well, and pulled off a 5-1 win.

Saturday wasn’t so easy, with the Timberwolves squaring off against the Kamloops Blazers, who stopped for a game in the lakecity before continuing their road trip to Prince George to face the Cougars.

The T-Wolves picked up their game in the third period, but were ultimately out-matched 7-4 by the Blazers.

 

Previous story
100 Mile House Wranglers head coach calls out Wranglers leadership after overtime loss

Just Posted

One win, one loss for T-Wolves on home ice

The Midget rep team faced two squads from the south

Black ice and slippery sections on area roads; reports DriveBC

Motorists advised to use caution, with ice coating many local roads due to overnight rain

Big Brothers Big Sisters WL grateful for community support following wildfires

Big Night Out next fundraising event, set for Feb. 10

Soothe the winter blues at Dark Times

Lakecity festival adds new bands thanks to funding from 2018 Junos

Cariboo Memorial Hospital renovation $100 million-plus project

Health minister Adrian Dix said it is hoped the business plan will be completed at the end of 2018, and by 2019 the project will go to tender.

Super Bowl 52 banter from the B.C. sports desk

Black Press sports-man Kevin Mitchell talks Super Bowl LII

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Jackson: I’m not performing at Super Bowl with Timberlake

Timberlake returns to the halftime show 14 years after a wardrobe malfunction with Jackson

UPDATE: Two drivers, two horses killed after Highway 3 crash near Yahk

Collision shuts highway in both directions about 10 kilmotres east of that community

Workshops to teach people their rights when dealing with RCMP in Northern B.C.

B.C. Civil Liberties Association, IIO B.C. and Complaints Commission for the RCMP to host lessons

New foundation launched in memory of B.C. bull rider Ty Pozzobon

The Ty Pozzobon Foundation aims to ‘protect and support’ rodeo competitors in and out of the arena

BCHL Today: Salmon Arm streaking while Langley and Chilliwack struggle

BCHL Today is a (near) daily feature providing news and notes from around the junior A world.

Proposed pipeline regulations shouldn’t start a ‘trade war:’ B.C. premier

Horgan has spoken with both Trudeau and Notley in recent days to reiterate his government’s position

B.C. Liberals elect new leader today as party rebuilds after 16 years in power

Estimated 60,000 party members were eligible to vote online and by phone to replace Christy Clark

Most Read

  • One win, one loss for T-Wolves on home ice

    The Midget rep team faced two squads from the south