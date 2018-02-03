One win, one loss for T-Wolves on home ice

The Midget Timberwolves had a win and a loss on home ice this weekend.
The T-Wolves faced off against the South Zone team in an exhibition match-up Friday night.
The team played well, and pulled off a 5-1 win.
Saturday wasn’t so easy, with the Timberwolves squaring off against the Kamloops Blazers, who stopped for a game in the lakecity before continuing their road trip to Prince George to face the Cougars.
The T-Wolves picked up their game in the third period, but were ultimately out-matched 7-4 by the Blazers.