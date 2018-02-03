One win, one loss for T-Wolves on home ice

The Midget rep team faced two squads from the south

The Midget T-Wolves battled against the Kamloops Blazers Saturday afternoon but were still on the losing end with a 7-4 final. The Timberwolves skated to a 5-1 victory Friday night against the South Zone. Angie Mindus photos

The Midget Timberwolves had a win and a loss on home ice this weekend.

The T-Wolves faced off against the South Zone team in an exhibition match-up Friday night.

The team played well, and pulled off a 5-1 win.

Saturday wasn’t so easy, with the Timberwolves squaring off against the Kamloops Blazers, who stopped for a game in the lakecity before continuing their road trip to Prince George to face the Cougars.

The T-Wolves picked up their game in the third period, but were ultimately out-matched 7-4 by the Blazers.