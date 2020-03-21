Residents from the Cariboo and beyond hit the hills at Mt. Timothy Recreation Resort to celebrate Family Day on Monday, Feb. 17. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Mt. Timothy Ski Resort closes after B.C. tightens restrictions to tackle COVID-19 outbreak

“Thank you all for your gracious support this season”

Mt. Timothy Ski Resort is closed for the season due to tightened restrictions from the B.C. government surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

“With recent developments as to restaurant closures now BC wide as of 3:20 p.m. (Friday) afternoon, (March 20) we have found ourselves in a position that we can no longer keep our doors or hill open,” Mt. Timothy Ski Resort announced on its Facebook page. “We are truly sorry for all of our clients and staff and we wish everyone well during these trying times.”

Management had been trying to keep the hill open for outdoor recreation to the end of March as an option for outdoor exercise amidst the evolving Coronavirus concerns.

“Thank you all for your gracious support this season and we will look forward to providing an even better season and improved facilities next season! Cheers all and be well!”

