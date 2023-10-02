More than 300 B.C. barrel racers compete at finals in Williams Lake

Remee Twan, 6, competes at the B.C. Barrel Racing Association Finals Saturday. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) More than 300 horse and rider teams competed over three days at the Williams Lake Stampede Grounds during the B.C. Barrel Racing Association Finals Sept. 15-17, 2023. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Piper Twan, 10, competes Saturday at the B.C. Barrel Racing Association Finals. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) More than 300 horse and rider teams competed over three days at the Williams Lake Stampede Grounds during the B.C. Barrel Racing Association Finals Sept. 15-17, 2023, including Lori Rankin of Williams Lake. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Olivia Deno, 2, of Williams Lake spends some time on Lisa Manuel’s horse Gerald, as mom Bonnie Deno and Bonnie Deno looks on. Manuel was competing at the B.C. Barrel Racing Association Finals Sept. 15-17, 2023 in Williams Lake. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Tessa Chabot watches the competition at the B.C. Barrel Racing Association Finals Sunday. Tessa competed in the open and junior events. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) More than 300 horse and rider teams competed over three days at the Williams Lake Stampede Grounds during the B.C. Barrel Racing Association Finals Sept. 15-17, 2023. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

The Williams Lake Stampede Grounds was the place to be on the weekend as more than 300 barrel racers gathered to compete in the B.C. Barrel Racers Association (BCBRA) finals.

Competition took place over three days on Sept. 15, 16 and 17 at the Williams Lake Stampede Grounds, with racing getting underway at 8 a.m. each day.

Racers saw unseasonably hot weather Friday, followed by smoky skies Saturday.

Race divisions included open, junior, senior, lead line (10 and under where leading is allowed), and pee wee (10 and under) categories.

Prizes for winners included saddles, buckles, blankets and cash prizes of $25,000 in the open category, $750 in pee wee, $1,800 in junior, and $2,000 in senior. Competitors could also buy into two additional side pots for cash payouts, if they were eligible. They could also potentially win some of $4,225 in prize money as Canadian Barrel Horse Incentive members and $12, 500 in winnings in a Western Fortunes prize pot.

Competitors were also eligible to win a young filly horse donated by Simone Fowler with Diamond Seven Performance Horses, as a draw prize.

– With a file from Ruth Lloyd

Williams Lake