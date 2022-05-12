MMA Mangat prepares for Singapore bout against world champion

Gary ‘Saint Lion’, originally from Williams Lake, will fight against Yodkaikaew (Y2K) Fairtex

Originally from Williams Lake, Gary ‘Saint Lion’ Mangat is an up-and-coming mixed martial artist. (ONE Championship photo)

When Gurdarshan (Gary) ‘Saint Lion’ Mangat competes on June 3, 2022 in Singapore it will be the most high-profile fight of his career so far.

The mixed martial artist will go up against Yodkaikaew (Y2K) Fairtex, a former Muay Thai world champion, at a ONE 158 event being held at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Mangat grew up in Williams Lake where he still has family.

He graduated from Columneetza Secondary School and afterwards went to Kwantlen Polytechnic University where he studied accounting.

A change of heart, however, saw him switch career goals and decide to go into mixed martial arts, making his pro debut in 2011.

Today he lives in Vancouver and Las Vegas while travelling around to train in different gyms, said a ONE Championship official.

“This fight is so important for Gary,” the official said. “He has been an up-and-coming fighter for a while and he will be fighting against a world champion. It will be a tough test.”

Mangat’s current record is 16-3.

When he fights on June 3 it will be in the 135-pound class.

The June 3 fight will be live-streamed on the One Championship YouTube channel for anyone interested in tuning in.

