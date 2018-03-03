Midget Timberwolves close season with tough losses

Two tough losses on home ice this weekend put an end to the Midget Timberwolves march to the provincials.

“The boys are in a bad place right now,” said head coach Owen Thomas just after game two in the match-up against the Prince George Cougars Saturday afternoon. “It’s tough on the kids and everybody. Of course we have high expectations and it didn’t go our way.”

The series started Friday night in the lakecity. The T-Wolves were up 4-1 in the second period, but the game took a turn for the worse when the Cougars scored three goals in just 37 seconds.

“Basically a five minute period of play cost us the game,” Thomas said.

Saturday’s match-up saw a scoreless game until the Cougars capitalized on a two-man advantage in the second period, and then scored on another power play in the third, and one other in the third.

The T-Wolves battled hard right until the end, getting on the scoreboard with just 40 seconds left in the game.

Clearly disappointed with the loss, Owen said he is unsure whether he will be back to coach the team next year.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen in the future. I might want to spend more time watching my boys play hockey. It’s a big commitment to coach a rep team so I might want to take some time off this year.”