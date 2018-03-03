Midget Timberwolves close season with tough losses

Prince George Cougars advance to provincials

Two tough losses on home ice this weekend put an end to the Midget Timberwolves march to the provincials.

“The boys are in a bad place right now,” said head coach Owen Thomas just after game two in the match-up against the Prince George Cougars Saturday afternoon. “It’s tough on the kids and everybody. Of course we have high expectations and it didn’t go our way.”

The series started Friday night in the lakecity. The T-Wolves were up 4-1 in the second period, but the game took a turn for the worse when the Cougars scored three goals in just 37 seconds.

“Basically a five minute period of play cost us the game,” Thomas said.

Saturday’s match-up saw a scoreless game until the Cougars capitalized on a two-man advantage in the second period, and then scored on another power play in the third, and one other in the third.

The T-Wolves battled hard right until the end, getting on the scoreboard with just 40 seconds left in the game.

Clearly disappointed with the loss, Owen said he is unsure whether he will be back to coach the team next year.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen in the future. I might want to spend more time watching my boys play hockey. It’s a big commitment to coach a rep team so I might want to take some time off this year.”

 

Head coach Owen Thomas and the T-Wolves battled to the end Saturday, but it wasn’t enough to beat the Prince George Cougars who will head to the provincials.

Previous story
Powder paradise at Mt. Timothy Ski Area

Just Posted

Midget Timberwolves close season with tough losses

Prince George Cougars advance to provincials

Two women vie for CRD Area E director seat

General voting day will be April 7, 2018.

Incident with police ends peacefully

Male taken into custody from home on Likely Road

Truckload of homemade dog beds headed to BC SPCA shelters

Organizer hopes to collect more donations en route to Kelowna Monday for seized dogs

Manslaughter trial continues in Williams Lake

After being adjourned due to the summer’s wildfires, the manslaughter trial into the death of Likely resident Gary Price five years ago continued this week.

Future Hiker: journey toward the Pacific Crest Trail

In early April a Northwest woman will set out to complete one… Continue reading

RCMP dive team, Vancouver police continue search for missing mom

Investigators have zeroed in on New Brighton Park as the last known location of Su Yi Liang

Wenjack’s sister evokes memory of Gord Downie at school opening

With help of Downie’s “Secret Path” project, story of Chanie Wenjack’s death in 1966 has gone national

Elusive Greenland sharks caught on camera in Nunavut

A first for researchers involved in the study

Merritt council rejects students’ rainbow crosswalk idea, lawyers offer space

Thompson-area city not the first to reject a rainbow crosswalk in a B.C. community

BCHL Today: Chiefs stun Prince George and Alberni Valley upsets Victoria

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

‘The crisis is now’: budget’s trickle of infrastructure money slower than hoped

Sluggish pace of federal infrastructure spending persistent, despite promises for bridges, transit

Nav Canada says not enough air traffic controllers are women, minorities

Less than 25 per cent of the workforce at the Montreal control centre are women

Washington Legislature phases out Atlantic salmon farming

Bill targets Canada’s Cooke Aquaculture Pacific, largest producer of farmed Atlantic salmon in U.S.

Most Read

  • Midget Timberwolves close season with tough losses

    Prince George Cougars advance to provincials