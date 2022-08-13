Loring finishes 7th, Russell 8th in Canada at Canadian High School Rodeo finals

Tanner Loring of Riske Creek with the buckle cup he won at the Canadian High School Rodeo Finals held in Swift Current, Sask. Aug. 4 - 6. (Photo submitted)

Riske Creek brothers Brandon and Tanner Loring and cousin Kagen Russell competed at the Canadian High School Rodeo finals in Swift Current, Sask., Aug. 4 to 6 earning some top spots.

“The boys had a great time at the finals and gained so much experience,” said Shelly Loring, mom of Brandon and Tanner. “Tanner tied for first in junior bull riding on day one with a bull rider from Manitoba, winning some cash and a buckle cup.”

Overall, Tanner, 12, ended up seventh in Canada in junior bull riding.

Kagen, 17, tied for 3/4 split on day two in the senior bull riding, also winning some cash and overall ending up eighth in Canada in senior bull riding.

“He roped his calf on day three with a 12.3 but ended up adding 10 seconds to his time with a broken barrier. He ended up 21st in Canada for the tie down roping.”

Brandon, 15, rode some really good bulls in the senior bull riding, but came up short, Shelly noted.

“He walked away with a lot more experience and had so much fun doing it.”

Brandon and Tanner worked hard throughout the high school rodeo season of 2022 leading up to the finals.

For the Canadian finals Brandon qualified to compete in bull riding and Tanner in the build a cowboy bareback riding, build a cowboy saddlebronc riding, bull riding and calf roping.

The BC High School Rodeo Association finals were held in Quesnel where Tanner was not able compete as he had broken fingers but the points he earned throughout the year gave him a spot in the Canadian HSR finals.

Both boys were eligible to go the National Finals but opted out of attending.

Kagen joined high school rodeo halfway through the 2021-2022 year for the first time.

After four rodeos he was able to earn a spot in the provincial high school rodeo finals in Quesnel in three events – team roping, tie-down roping and bull riding.

From the provincials he was able to qualify for the Canadians and the national high school rodeo finals in both tiedown roping and bull riding.

He declined the national finals rodeo as he had already said yes to his provincial rep softball team as their pitcher. The team brought home silver.

With files from Linda Lou Howarth



