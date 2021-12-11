Local youth recognized for achievement in 2021 B.C. Little Britches Rodeo

The year-end banquet was held in Kamloops in November

Tanner Loring of Riske Creek and Sam Holmes of Churn Creek received the Sportsmanship award, which was voted on by participants. (Photo submitted)

Young Cariboo-Chilcotin competitors enjoyed a banquet and awards night last month in Kamloops to celebrate achievements in the BC Little Britches Rodeo Association events for 2021.

Below are the top 10 results in each category.

In Jr Girls Barrels, Reese Colgate of Williams Lake placed second overall with 67 points.

In Jr. Boys Stakes, Tryan Rivet of Williams Lake captured second place with 68 points, while Rino Poffenroth of Riske Creek placed fourth, Cooper King placed eighth with 23 points and Corden King placed 10th with 12 points.

In Jr. Girls Poles, Reese Colgate of Williams Lake captured third place with 66 points.

In Jr. Boys Goat Tail Tying Rino Poffenroth of Riske Creek placed third with 54 points, Tryan Rivet of Williams Lake placed fifth with 35.5 points and Cooper King of Williams Lake placed eighth with 23 points.

In Jr. Girls Tail Tying Reese Colgate of Williams Lake placed sixth place, with 50 points.

In Jr. Boys Dummy Roping Tryan Rivet of Williams Lake placed fourth with 43 points, Rino Poffenroth of Riske Creek placed fifth with 42 points, Cooper King of Williams Lake placed eighth with 26 points and Corden King of Williams Lake placed 10th with 10.50 points.

In Jr. Girls Dummy Roping, Sloan Fuller of Riske Creek placed fifth with 44 points.

In Sr. Boys Stakes, Tanner Loring of Riske Creek placed 10th with 18 points, Tanner Loring of Riske Creek placed eighth with 36 points.

In Sr. Boys Goat Tying, Brandon Loring of Riske Creek placed third with 56.4 points.

In Sr. Boys Breakaway Roping, Tanner Loring of Riske Creek placed fourth with 24 points and Cooper Seelhof of Horsefly placed seventh with 17 points.

In Sr. Boys Chute Dogging, Brandon Loring of Riske Creek placed first with 80 points, Sam Holmes of Williams Lake placed third with 52.5 points, Brady Wood of Williams Lake placed fifth with 39.5 points and Kacey Huffman of 150 Mile House placed ninth with 28.50 points.

In Co-ed Steer Riding, Brandon Loring of Riske Creek took first place with 81.5 points, Reid Rife of Williams Lake placed second with 56.5 points, Brady Wood of Williams Lake placed fourth with 49 points, Tanner Loring of Riske Creek placed fifth with 43.5 points, Preston Robbins-Myers

This year Little Britches Rodeo events were held in Kamloops, Clinton, Merritt, Clinton and Peachland.

The banquet was held Nov. 13.

