Learning to skate

Parents and kiddos take advantage of the outdoor rink at Kiwanis park

Charlotte Clay, 5, spent part of her day Saturday outside at the ice rink at Kiwanis Park, set up by the City of Williams Lake.

Her Mom, Brandy Dickey, said it’s nice to be able to get outside.

“We were taking her before the rink in the arena, but it’s nice being outside and it’s not like you have to go on a lake where you worry if it is frozen enough.”

Charlotte had trainer guards on her skates and was just getting going on the skates, skating from Mom to Dad and back again.

Dickey hopes the rink will continue next year as well, and said there’s an added bonus to having it beside the playground.

“She can also throw off her skates, and put on her boots and go and play in the park.”

Family fun day at Bull Mountain attracts skiers young and old

Skiers of all different ability levels and experience headed to the hill Saturday morning

