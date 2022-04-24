LCSS Falcons girls go undefeated at home tourney

Lake City Secondary girls rugby team hosted a tournament Thursday, April 14. Here the senior girls Grace Turner, left, and Kalli Campbell go with the ball in a game against Nechako Valley Secondary. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Lake City Secondary girls rugby hosted a tournament Thursday, April 14 with four visiting teams. Here senior players Shailyn Brommit and Gabby Knox go with the ball in a game against Nechako Valley Secondary. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) A tournament hosted at Lake City Secondary School Williams Lake campus Thursday, April 14, also saw junior girls compete as seen here in a game between Houston Secondary and Peter Skene Odgen from 100 Mile House . (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Peter Skene Odgen juniors play against Houston Secondary School juniors during a girls rugby tournament hosted at Lake City Secondary School Williams Lake campus on Thursday, April 14. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Several senior and junior girls rugby teams converged in Williams Lake Thursday, April 14 for a tournament.

Teams from Nechako Valley Secondary in Vanderhoof, Peter Skene Odgen in 100 Mile House, Prince George Secondary and Houston Secondary School played against their hosts Lake City Secondary School (LCSS) Falcons.

“It went really well,” said LCSS Falcons coach Morley Wilson. “We won all our games, which is nice, but that is not always our objective. It’s about learning new stuff and playing well.”

Wilson said the Williams Lake team averaged about 40 points a game.

“The seniors weren’t scored on. There was a game at the end against PGSS but one of our girls was playing for them because they were short of players and she was able to score a try.”

Grade 10 players split between junior and senior, he added.

If the players were not on the field they were huddled under blankets on the sidelines because while it was sunny there was a cool windchill factor.

Behind them on the hillside, dozens of LCSS students and staff sat watching the games, as it was the first time a rugby tournament was held at the school since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It was great to be back playing again,” Wilson said. “Feedback was positive from all the visiting teams.”

READ MORE: Lake City Secondary girls rugby back on the pitch

Next up, the Falcons will travel to 100 Mile House Friday, April 29 for a jamboree and Wilson said the team is looking forward to it.

They plan to go to Kamloops, May 7 and 8 for a tournament, and “hopefully” to provincials if they win the zones in Vanderhoof on May 12 and 13.

“We are looking at doing some fundraising in May and will let the public know once plans are firmed up,” Wilson said.



