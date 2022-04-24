LCSS Falcons girls go undefeated at home tourney

Several senior and junior girls rugby teams converged in Williams Lake Thursday, April 14 for a tournament.
Teams from Nechako Valley Secondary in Vanderhoof, Peter Skene Odgen in 100 Mile House, Prince George Secondary and Houston Secondary School played against their hosts Lake City Secondary School (LCSS) Falcons.
“It went really well,” said LCSS Falcons coach Morley Wilson. “We won all our games, which is nice, but that is not always our objective. It’s about learning new stuff and playing well.”
Wilson said the Williams Lake team averaged about 40 points a game.
“The seniors weren’t scored on. There was a game at the end against PGSS but one of our girls was playing for them because they were short of players and she was able to score a try.”
Grade 10 players split between junior and senior, he added.
If the players were not on the field they were huddled under blankets on the sidelines because while it was sunny there was a cool windchill factor.
Behind them on the hillside, dozens of LCSS students and staff sat watching the games, as it was the first time a rugby tournament was held at the school since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It was great to be back playing again,” Wilson said. “Feedback was positive from all the visiting teams.”
Next up, the Falcons will travel to 100 Mile House Friday, April 29 for a jamboree and Wilson said the team is looking forward to it.
They plan to go to Kamloops, May 7 and 8 for a tournament, and “hopefully” to provincials if they win the zones in Vanderhoof on May 12 and 13.
“We are looking at doing some fundraising in May and will let the public know once plans are firmed up,” Wilson said.
