LCSS athletes gear up for fundraiser in Williams Lake

Athletes will be putting their skills on the line at a fundraiser being held at Lake City Secondary School (LCSS) Williams Lake Campus Sunday, Jan. 22.

To help with the rising costs of travel, equipment, apparel and tournament fees, Grade 8 basketball coach Travis Nystoruk is organizing the fundraiser and said it is open to all LCSS athletic teams to participate.

“All of the basketball players from my team will be there for sure, and some from the Grade 9/10 and senior teams. There will also be some from the wrestling, volleyball and rugby teams,” Nystoruk said.

“It’s an athletics-wide fundraiser and if there is any athlete that wants to participate we will find them a sponsor.”

Any businesses or individuals can sponsor by pledging a dollar amount to an athlete to run a set of lines on the basketball court.

Each set of lines will earn the athlete a designated amount up to an agreed upon maximum donation.

Businesses that contribute in any way will receive a donation receipt from the school.

The fundraiser will go from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the gym with the times for each team’s slot to be finalized over the coming week.

Tom Wong from Caribou Ski Source for Sports has donated a $100 gift card for a draw from the names of anyone who makes a donation.

West Fraser Plywood has sponsored the event to cover the costs of the gym rental and any custodial fees.

Anyone wanting to support the event or needing additional information can call Nystoruk at 250-392-0384.


