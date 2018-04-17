A fun day is being organized in Williams Lake next month for girls interested in trying hockey for Wednesday, May 2. (Greg Sabatino photo)

Interested in trying hockey?

Esso Girls Fun Day might be for you

A fun day is being organized in Williams Lake next month for girls interested in trying hockey.

The Williams Lake Minor Hockey Association, in conjunction with Total Ice, will be hosting the Esso Girls Fun Day Wednesday, May 2.

Full gear is provided, if needed, as well as on-ice basic instruction and an introduction to the sport of hockey. There will be small groups (four to one ratio with a current female hockey player) and a very welcoming environment, said Jen Loewen of the WLMHA.

Organizers are also putting out a call for players to try their hand at being goalies.

“If you are interested in trying out goalie gear — whether you are a current player or just coming out for the first time, we have some for you to try. When registering mention you want to try goalie gear.”

For more information, contact Loewen or Brianna MacDonald at essofunday@shaw.ca.

