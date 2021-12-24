Indoor Turf facility for Williams Lake area will be revisited in new year

Feasibility work to continue as committees get back up and running

An indoor turf facility could be looked at again in the new year for the Williams Lake area.

The initiative began in 2019 after a presentation by a delegation from the Williams Lake Youth Soccer Association (WLYSA) to the Central Cariboo Joint Committee.

The WLYSA and the Cariboo Chilcotin Gymnastics Association both wanted a study of the feasibility of an indoor sports facility in Williams Lake, similar to the one in Quesnel.

The Cariboo Regional District (CRD) and the city of Williams Lake then appointed members to a technical committee, which also included members of the WLYSA.

But under the restrictions of COVID-19, the project was shelved for the time being.

Steve Forseth, CRD director for Electoral Area D, said the project is not dead, however, and it is in the business plan for 2022.

“I certainly will be talking to my elected counterparts at the city to see if we can resurrect the committee and sort of take a lay of the land and see where things sit and get the train motoring again,” said Forseth, .

He expects to begin these discussions in early 2022.

The committee had only began the initial stages of fleshing out the potential project and it is still in the initial stages.

Forseth says it would be several years before the group would have a concrete proposal with possible funding options ready to bring forward to the community.

