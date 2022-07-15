Volunteers are an integral part of the racing at WL Forestry/NAPA Thunder Mountain Speedway. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Fan Appreciation Day next up for Thunder Mountain

Drivers will compete in the street stocks, mini stocks and the Daily Stash Hornet class.

Race fans can save the date of July 30 for Fan Appreciation Day at WL Forestry/NAPA Thunder Mountain Speedway in Williams Lake.

Ken Waslen, vice president of the club, said there will be lots going on for fans, from bouncy castles and face painting for the kids to live music.

On the track, drivers will compete in the street stocks, mini stocks and the Daily Stash Hornet class.

Stampede weekend saw lots of great racing on the track. Race results are as follows;

Saturday, July 2:

Hornet main – Top three: #20 Alla Roberts, #37 Tristan Waslen, #88 Evan Grant and #04 Emily Thomas.

Mini main – Top three: #22 Steve Panta, #35 Damien Fisher, #13 Rob Verkaik

Tri-Cities Street Stocks main – Top five: #22 Rolt Hagedorn, #09 Lyall McComber, #52 Garnet Grimard, #88 Darren Lemky and #08 Mike Huska.

Sunday, July 3:

Mini main – Top three: #35 Damien Fisher, #22 Steve Panta and #13 Rob Verkaik

Hornet main – Top three: #20 Allan Roberts, #04 Emily Thomas, #37 Tristan Waslen

Tri-Cities Street Stocks – Top five:#22 Rolt Hagedorn, #29 Chad Dobranski, #98 Brian Clutchey, #23 Dean Adams, #88 Chris Boffa


news@wltribune.com
The Tri-Cities Street Stock racing Stampede weekend saw #22 Rolt Hagedorn take first. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

