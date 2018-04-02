The Mt. Timothy Ski Area will close for the season at the end of the day Easter Monday, April 2. The hill is offering 50 per cent off lift tickets. Angie Mindus photo

Easter Monday marks final day of the season for local ski hill

Mt. Timothy Ski Area sees 164 cm base at close of 2018 season

Today (Monday, April 2) marks the final day of operations of the season for Mt. Timothy Ski Area.

With the prolonged winter conditions, patrons of the local ski hill have enjoyed a snow base that currently sits at 164 centimetres with groomed and powder runs.

The Easter bunny visited the hill for some boarding on Sunday, while staff also hosted the annual dummy downhill race and big air competition in its final days.

Despite the great snow conditions, the hill has faced challenges in its 30th season.

Many locals who were out enjoying the beautiful weather and great conditions on the Easter weekend said they were hopeful the ski area will be able to remain open for the Interior communities in the years to come.

